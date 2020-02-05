A handful of northeastern Louisiana legislators received assignments last week to the House Appropriations committee and the House Ways and Means committee.
Of the locals assigned to Ways and Means was Rep. Neil Riser, R-Columbia.
Of the locals assigned to Appropriations are Reps. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, Frederick Douglass Jones, D-Monroe, and Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro.
“I’m excited to announce the makeup of the two major financial house committees today,” said Speaker Schexnayder. “The decision making process for each committee has been deliberate and I believe you will see a reflection of both the body and the core conservative principals which guides it.”
Schexnayder is expected to announce the remaining committee assignments in the coming days.
House Appropriations Committee members include Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, Chairman; Gary Carter, Vice Chairman; Roy Daryl Adams; Tony Bacala; Barbara Carpenter; R. Dewith Carrier; Raymond J. Crews; Daryl Andrew Deshotel; Mary DuBuisson; Rick Edmonds; Aimee Adatto Freeman; Lance Harris; John R. Illg Jr.; Frederick Douglass Jones; Timothy Kerner; Rodney Lyons; Tanner Magee; C. Denise Marcelle; Jack McFarland; Blake Miguez; Dustin Miller; Troy D.Romero; Francis C. Thompson; Christopher Turner; William “Bill” Wheat Jr.
House Ways And Means committee members include Stuart J. Bishop, Chairman; John M. Stefanski, Vice Chairman; Gerald “Beau” Alphonse Beaullieu IV; Ryan Bourriaque; Marcus Anthony Bryant; Rhonda Gaye Butler; Phillip DeVillier; Leslie “Les” Farnum; Jason Hughes; Barry Ivey; Jeremy LaCombe; Wayne McMahen; Buddy Mincey Jr.; Richard James Nelson; Tammy T. Phelps; Neil Riser; Malinda White; and Matthew Willard.
