Franklin Parish voters overwhelmingly passed a 10-year School Board tax renewal in Saturday’s election.
The renewal passed 1,075 to 286 with a voter turnout of 9.9 percent, according to Louisiana Secretary of State unofficial numbers.
Seventy-nine percent of parish voters cast in favor of the renewal.
