Search ongoing for Catahoula woman Oct 27, 2021

Catahoula Sheriff's Department continues its search Wednesday for a Sicily Island woman.Misty Stephens was last scene on Rock Road in Sicily Island approximately 11 p.m. Oct. 24 wearing black shorts and pink shirt. If anyone knows the whereabouts or information on Stephens call Catahoula Sheriff's Department at (318) 744-5411.
