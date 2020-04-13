A second coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s office, said Shane Scott, office spokesperson.
An 88-year-old man has succumbed to the virus while receiving treatment in an Ouachita Parish hospital. He passed away approximately 7 p.m. on April 11, Scott said.
He had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis prior to his death, Scott said. At this time, it is unclear if he had underlying medical conditions.
"We've lost another neighbor tonight as a result of this virus in our community," Scott said. "While Ouachita Parish has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Louisiana, Franklin Parish ranks second.”
Scott gave a stern warning to those who are ignoring Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay at home order.
"If you're going out and blatantly disregarding the stay at home order, local curfews and mitigation efforts simply because you're younger, otherwise healthy and not afraid of contracting the virus, that doesn't make you brave," Scott said. "That makes you selfish. Preventing the spread of the virus to older people and those with underlying conditions in our community is essential right now. The fact is people are dying and age doesn't make someone's life less valuable."
Scott warned residents to take precautions while traveling.
“If you're younger and believe you are not at risk, ask yourself the next time you walk out the door if leaving home is really necessary,” Scott said. “Feeling as if you're not at risk doesn't mean you aren't a risk for someone else. Your decision to stay at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else."
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish had 49 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the April 13 Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) numbers. Fifteen state tests had been reported while 198 commercial tests had been sent in to LDH.
Statewide, numbers continued to grow as 21,016 cases were reported to the LDH, and 884 deaths were reported.
Of that number, 2,134 patients were in Louisiana hospitals and 461 of them were on ventilators.
All parishes had reported COVID-19 cases.
Richland Parish reported 20 cases, and Catahoula Parish listed 21 cases. Eighteen cases were reported in Caldwell Parish while Madison Parish cases numbered two. Tensas Parish reported one case.
