Two tax renewals will be considered at an Oct. 9 election by eligible Franklin Parish voters.
Police Jury members approved a resolution at the monthly meeting, April 9.
On the ballot will be a five-year 4.07 mill tax renewal for the operation and maintenance of Franklin Parish Courthouse. If passed, the millage will bring in an estimated $436,000.
Another tax renewal to be voted on will be a five-year 8.12 mill for the purpose of maintaining, operating and purchasing parish equipment. If voters agree to this millage, an estimated $869,857 will be brought in.
In a Nov. 3 election, two out of three millage renewals failed.
Voters rejected the five-year 4.07 Police Jury millage renewal 4,449 votes (51 percent) to 4,243 votes (49 percent). Voters also shot down the 8.12 Police Jury millage renewal by 52 percent (4,496) of the votes.
Voters narrowly approved a 11.17 Police Jury millage renewal by 4,434 votes or 51 percent in the election.
This renewal was for the construction, maintenance and operation of Franklin Parish’s drainage system beginning in 2023. This millage renewal is expected to bring in $1,196,589 in five years.
