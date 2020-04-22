A Wisner woman is the third Franklin Parish resident to die from complications related to the coronavirus, said Shane Scott, coroner’s office spokesperson.
The 79-year-old African-American was receiving treatment in a Lincoln Parish hospital. She was admitted on April 15 and passed away there on April 19.
Her exposure history to coronavirus prior to hospitalization is under review. A lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis was received after her death, and she suffered from underlying medical conditions.
An 75-year-old woman who passed away April 4 at an Ouachita Parish hospital was Franklin Parish’s first death while an 88-year-old man who passed away April 11 at an Ouachita Parish hospital was the parish’s second death.
“Currently, we have 87 confirmed cases (as of Tuesday) in Franklin Parish,” Scott said. While Ouachita Parish continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in northeast Louisiana, Franklin Parish remains the second-most infected parish.”
Scott reminded residents older people are more prone to the illness and should take precautions on preventing the spread to COVID-19.
“Preventing the spread of the virus to older people and those with underlying conditions in our community remains vital,” Scott said. “Although I shouldn’t have to say it to stress the importance and clear the context, age doesn't make someone's life less valuable. We remind those who think they are healthy or believe they are not at risk of contracting the virus that anyone can become exposed, and staying at home could be the difference between life and death for someone else.”
