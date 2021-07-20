Rep. Francis Thompson of Delhi was recently reappointed to the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education, says Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
Edwards made the appointment.
Thompson is a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives. He is a Democrat.
The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve education. They provide policymakers with reliable data to inform sound policies and help states collaborate and share resources. The SRED serves educators with training that transforms teaching to prepare students for what comes next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.