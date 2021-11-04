A Shreveport man suspected in a triple homicide was fatally shot by officers in Wisner.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was killed approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Wisner Apartments, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.

Rigsby was wanted for the murders of his wife Adriana Perry Rigsby, her brother Joshua Perry, 18, and her 12-year-old son. 

A relative said all four were living in the home and the juvenile was his stepson.

Shortly before noon, Rigsby’s vehicle was found in a field on the south end of Wisner.

Several other departments were involved in finding Rigsby, including Wisner Police Department, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshalls.

More information will be published in this week’s Franklin Sun.

