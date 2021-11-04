Triple homicide suspect killed in Wisner Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Shreveport man suspected in a triple homicide was fatally shot by officers in Wisner.Barry Rigsby, 36, was killed approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Wisner Apartments, according to Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.Rigsby was wanted for the murders of his wife Adriana Perry Rigsby, her brother Joshua Perry, 18, and her 12-year-old son. A relative said all four were living in the home and the juvenile was his stepson. Shortly before noon, Rigsby’s vehicle was found in a field on the south end of Wisner.Several other departments were involved in finding Rigsby, including Wisner Police Department, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshalls.More information will be published in this week’s Franklin Sun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barry Rigsby Homicide Crime Police Joshua Perry Adriana Perry Rigsby Kevin Cobb Criminal Law Officer Juvenile Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~11.3.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Wellspring Tree Lighting scheduled Nov. 30 Nov 3, 2021 There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro than with The Wellspring’s… Read more Memorial highlights Fife accomplishments Oct 27, 2021 A memorial remembering the many accomplishments of late Baskin Mayor Geraldine Harrison Fife… Read more Forms available for Baskin festival Oct 27, 2021 “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby… Read more FA Homecoming Court Oct 27, 2021 FRANKLIN ACADEMY High School presented its 2021 homecoming Friday. The ladies were (pictured… Read more +6 Friends of Crowville work to improve community, parish Oct 27, 2021 A group of residents have band together to improve the quality of life in their neighborhood… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests West Monroe woman for deserting childMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationWMPD arrest West Monroe woman for cutting brotherWest Monroe man arrested for home invasionMonroe man accused of stealing motorcycleOPSO arrests MPD officer for battery, malfeasance in officeDA wants bond nixed for accused shooterWest Monroe calls for reinforcement in Pineville winHow Ruston vs. West Monroe became the can't miss game of the 2021 season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
