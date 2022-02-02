A single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 130, near McCurley Road claimed the lives of two females.
On Tuesday, February 1, just before 5 p.m. 51-year-old Dorothy Thomas and 52-year-old Iris Kelley, who were not wearing seat belts, were killed.
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop F report, the initial investigation revealed a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, driven by 42-year-old Shedrick Cain of Monroe, was traveling west on LA Hwy 130. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting all occupants from the vehicle.
Cain was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers, Thomas and Kelley, suffered fatal injuries; they were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner. All three occupants were unrestrained at the time of the crash.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
In 2022, Troop F has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.