Alice Wallace will be the new mayor of Winnsboro, according to unofficial Secretary of State election results.

Wallace beat incumbent John Dumas by 12 votes. Wallace garnered 886 votes to Dumas’ 874, according to unofficial Secretary of State election results.

Unofficial voter turnout for the mayoral election was 56.8 percent.

In the Winnsboro Chief of Police race, Tyrone Coleman beat Billy Joe Williams 887 to 859, according to unofficial Secretary of State election results. Coleman collected 52 percent of the vote.

Unofficial voter turnout for the chief of police election was 56.3 percent.

