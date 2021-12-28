breaking Winnsboro water shut off until tomorrow Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Residents of Winnsboro will not have water at least through Wednesday afternoon, according to Mayor John Dumas.A major leak in the main field line off of the water tower is the cause of the interruption of service. Town crews are busy this evening preparing for repairs with pipe coming tomorrow morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~12.22.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Dec 1, 2021 Cookies And Cocoa With Santa at Gilbert Community building was held Nov. 27. Grow Gilbert, a… Read more Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021 All-Parish Football TeamCo Coach of the Year: Ouachita's Garvin rides redemptive arc into quarterfinalsOffensive Player of the Year: Neville's Allen put on a show in 2021Middle Boys bringing rodeo to FerridayCo Coach of the Year: Doty achieves rare feat as Sterlington's head coachDefensive Player of the Year: Cobb's motor never stopped for OCS in 2021Davis, Wheler lead All-Parish teamFPHS senior killed in crashFranklin Academy Lady Cougars softball recognized after championship seasonGuilty verdict in Mitchell murder Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
