West Monroe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 that resulted in the death of a Winnsboro man.

On Dec. 17, at 11:02 am, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound at the Stella / Mill exit.

The investigation revealed a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Kenneth Mansfield of Monroe, Louisiana (age 57) was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 when it struck the attenuator.

The vehicle spun around back into the westbound travel lanes and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Donald Ezell of Winnsboro (age 58).

Mansfield was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s office.

Ezell and an adult passenger were transported to the hospital for significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

A seven-year-old in the vehicle driven by Ezell was not injured.

Toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing; however, impairment is not suspected at this time.

