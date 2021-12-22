WMPD investigate fatal crash of Winnsboro man Dec 22, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 that resulted in the death of a Winnsboro man.On Dec. 17, at 11:02 am, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound at the Stella / Mill exit.The investigation revealed a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Kenneth Mansfield of Monroe, Louisiana (age 57) was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 when it struck the attenuator. The vehicle spun around back into the westbound travel lanes and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Donald Ezell of Winnsboro (age 58).Mansfield was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s office. Ezell and an adult passenger were transported to the hospital for significant but non-life-threatening injuries.A seven-year-old in the vehicle driven by Ezell was not injured.Toxicology results are pending.The investigation is ongoing; however, impairment is not suspected at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vehicle Crash Interstate Highway Transports Monroe Investigation Donald Ezell Winnsboro Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~12.22.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Cookies And Cocoa With Santa Dec 1, 2021 Cookies And Cocoa With Santa at Gilbert Community building was held Nov. 27. Grow Gilbert, a… Read more Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe's Hunt steps down as offensive coordinatorEast builds early lead to run away with I-20 Bowl victoryWest Monroe duo Pleasant, Richard make it official on early signing dayOCS trio signs to play at next levelMARTIN: Howdy hoops season, what'd we miss?West Monroe to sell golf acreage for $435,000OCS claims three top honors in District 2-1AObituaries published December 15, 2021Neville's Cambell, Sledge, Dubose sign NLIDon Redden Memorial Tournament returns with round robin format Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
