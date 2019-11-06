Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 74F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.