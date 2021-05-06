We are now in the month of May. As they say, “Time flies when you’re having fun!”
That is what I want to spotlight today - something fun that we have coming up in the town of Winnsboro!
You may or may not be familiar with the Main Street America program, but I would like to give you a little background on it as I will be discussing Winnsboro’s Main Street specifically today.
Themissionof the Main Street America program is this: “The National Main Street Center leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
Main Street America is also a special mark of distinction. It is a seal, recognizing that participating programs, organizations, and communities are part of a national movement with a proven track record for celebrating community character, preserving local history, and generating impressive economic returns.” (Source: www.mainstreet.org) Winnsboro Main Street has an accredited designation and this special mark of distinction with the Main Street America program.
We are blessed to have a fabulous Main Street Manager, Kay LaFrance-Knight, and a dedicated Main Street board that works hard for the good of our Winnsboro Main Street and its many distinctions. “Working with an active Historic Preservation Commission and Board of Directors, the community-driven Main Street initiative in Winnsboro strives to improve economic management, strengthen public participation, and make its preserved downtown a fun place to be.” (Source: Main Streets of Louisiana, author: Anne Butler) A special thanks to all of those involved with Winnsboro Main Street in making it successful!
Now, let’s talk about that FUN that I mentioned! There is so much to see and do on Prairie Street, which is name of Winnsboro’s Main Street. There are numerous community events hosted, spectacular shopping, good coffee and cookies, and the Princess Theatre just to name a few. What I encourage you to do is go see it for yourself! More specifically, you should go visit this Friday, May 7, as Winnsboro Main Street will once again host “First Friday” in the historic downtown area, just in time for last-minute Mother’s Day shopping! Shops downtown will be open until 7 p.m., and special entertainment will be provided in front of The Coffee Shop. The event, offered the first Friday of the month, offers a special evening for people to gather, stroll and shop, and enjoy being out and about with friends once again. Shops downtown offer great opportunities for gifts, from personal luxury items to home décor to tasty treats. The Old Post Office Museum will also be open and will showcase the talents of Louisiana artist Heather Kuhns. Winnsboro Main Street Manager Kay LaFrance-Knight reminds us, “It’s more important than ever to support our local businesses. Main Street is happy to provide this event and we
look forward to seeing friends gathering downtown.”
What a great way to continue making our community awesome - by supporting our local businesses, gathering together, and enjoying Winnsboro Main Street. I hope you that you have a great week, and I hope that you will visit downtown Winnsboro this weekend for some First Friday Fun!
See you next week for Sam’s Spotlight!
Sam Sheppard
Franklin Parish Economic Development Coordinator
318-282-7535/ssheppard.edc@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook! @franklinparish.econdev
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.