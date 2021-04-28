I have learned very quickly that part of economic development is always being open to learning and utilizing resources available to you.
This week I want to talk about LED (Louisiana Economic Development) and the many resources that are available through their organization. Last week, I had the privilege of meeting with three of LED’s staff members. They came to Winnsboro from Baton Rouge to meet with me, simply to talk through ways that they could be of assistance to me and our community.
We discussed goals for community development, business retention and expansion, benchmarking tools, social media presence, sites and development, networking, how to help small businesses, grant opportunities, and that is just to name a few!
I am thankful for LED and the support they offer, and I want to educate you so that you can utilize resources that may be available to you.
LED has a great website with tons of valuable information. (https://www.opportunitylouisiana.com/) I encourage you to go visit, explore, and see if there is something there that may be beneficial to your business or industry. Below you will see information that I pulled directly from LED website:
Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state's business environment and creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy.
Vision: Louisiana consistently outperforms the South and the U.S. in creating jobs and economic opportunities for its citizens.
Mission: Cultivate jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana through nine integrated economic development strategies:
• Strategically improve state economic competitiveness
• Engage with local partners to enhance community competitiveness
• Forge partnerships to enhance regional economic development assets
• Expand and retain in-state businesses
• Execute a strong business recruitment program
• Cultivate small business, innovation and entrepreneurship
• Enhance workforce development solutions
• Promote Louisiana's robust business advantages
• Attract foreign direct investments and grow international trade
With dedicated and knowledgeable professionals committed to Louisiana's economic future, LED strives to help businesses find the resources they need to make relocation and expansion a successful, profitable endeavor.
There is also another website specifically for Rural Development specifically for Louisiana that just launched last week. Their approach for fueling rural progress is this: “Across Louisiana, rural communities are innovating to expand opportunities for the people and businesses based there. Governor Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) fuel Louisiana's rural revitalization with programs to support the growth of business and opportunity in rural Louisiana.” (source: www.led-rural.webflow.io)
You can visit the website for rural development here at (https://led-rural.webflow.io/intro). I encourage you to visit this website and learn more about the progress, programs, and initiatives of rural development in Louisiana.
What great news for our rural area of Franklin Parish! I look forward to working together with LED for the advancement of Franklin Parish, always striving towards our goal of making our community awesome!
See you next week for Sam’s Spotlight!
Sam Sheppard
Franklin Parish Economic Development Coordinator
318-282-7535/ssheppard.edc@gmail.com
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook! @franklinparish.econdev
