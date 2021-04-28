Do you have financial goals? Do you teach your children about finances? Well, we all should.
This week’s spotlight I want to focus on the month of April being “Financial Capability Month” and some ways that we can focus on that.
There is an official proclamation by the White House declaring that April should be “recognized as National Financial Capability Month to highlight the value of high-quality financial education to improving Americans’ financial capability.” “Financial education that builds financial capability helps families receive assistance, build resilience, and benefit from a stronger and more equitable economy.” (whitehouse.gov)
Take notice…financial education correlates directly with economic development. One way that our community is supporting this endeavor locally is by hosting Budgeting Workshops.
The Town of Winnsboro is hosting these workshops on upcoming Saturdays of this month. The exact dates are April 17 and April 24. The time of the workshop will be 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. at City Hall located at 3814 Front Street. You are encouraged to call 318-435-9087 to sign up or if you have questions.
The workshop will center around the household budget – the purpose, structure, components, management, and strategies to advance the household’s financial position (as measured by Net Worth and Liquid Net Worth).
The goal is to show that the budget is an indispensable tool for navigating to financial goals, such as retirement and wealth, and for overall financial health and well-being. The hope is to show that the budget is to financial health as the map is to a journey.
The budget reflects where you are relative to where you are going, and the most efficient path to getting there; it also lets you know when you have arrived at your destination.
Most people would not dare embark upon a road trip without some type of navigation tool; however, many people do in the pursuit of a financial destination – causing many financial pursuits to fail.
I encourage you to take advantage of the resources available to help you reach financial success.
I hope that during this month of “Financial Capability” you truly learn what your capability is and go for it! By doing this together, we will continue making our community awesome.
