America appears to be permanently divided.
That’s the least we can discern from the results of a new Wall Street Journal-NORC poll released this week.
Established at the University of Chicago, NORC, or National Opinion Research Center, is a widely regarded, independent research organization. It was founded in 1941.
According to The Journal-NORC poll, only 38 percent of respondents said patriotism was very important to them. Only 39 percent said religion was very important to them. In 1998, or some 25 years ago, The Journal-NORC poll found patriotism was very important to 70 percent of respondents while 62 percent disclosed religion was very important to them.
A mere 30 percent of the respondents in The Journal-NORC poll said having children was very important to them. In 1998, having children was very important to 59 percent of respondents. This year, only 27 percent of respondents to The Journal-NORC poll said community involvement was very important to them, but 25 years ago, 62 percent said it was.
Ironically, according to The Journal-NORC poll, 43 percent of respondents said money was very important to them, but in 1998, just 31 percent said that was the case.
Though patriotism, religion and having children are less important to them today for all age groups according to the The Journal-NORC poll, younger Americans in particular place even less importance on those values. Only 23 percent of adults under the age 30 said patriotism was very important to them. On the other hand, 59 percent of adults ages 65 or older said patriotism was very important. Just 31 percent of adults under 30 said religion was very important to them while 55 percent of senior adults said it was.
As for having children, only 23 percent of adults under age 30 said it was very important to them, according to The Journal-NORC poll.
On the political front, The Journal-NORC poll found more than half of Republicans said society had gone too far in pushing businesses to take steps to promote racial and ethnic diversity while only seven percent of Democrats agreed. Some 61 percent of Democrats said diversity efforts had not gone far enough. Fourteen percent of Republicans agreed.
Some 75 percent of Republicans said society had gone too far in accepting people who are transgender, according to The Journal-NORC poll. Roughly 56 percent of Democrats said society had not gone far enough.
As a whole, some 63 percent of the respondents to The Journal-NORC poll said businesses should not take public stands on social and political issues.
While The Journal-NORC poll did not disclose a clear-cut reason or reasons for the decline in importance that Americans apparently now place on values such as patriotism, religion and having children, we believe it boils down to something as simple as partisanship.
Americans are divided in their broader world views. On one side are nationalists/traditionalists. They tend to be Republicans and a sizable number of them are independents. They generally firmly believe in the importance of the family unit, faith and their country. On the other side are progressives/non-traditionalists. They tend to be Democrats and some are independents. They generally do not believe in nation states because they view the world as one. They are pro-abortion and support alternative lifestyles such as transsexualism. They also are non-churched.
The findings of the latest Journal-NORC poll should alarm every American. It firmly establishes America appears to be permanently divided.
Perhaps President Lincoln when confronted with a different division, said it best: “A house divided against itself will not stand.”
