Editor's note: Shane Scott is the public information officer for Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service & the Franklin Parish Coroner's Office. You can contact him directly via email at sscott@nelaems.com.
As both criminal and administrative cases involving northeast Louisiana state troopers move through the legal system, it is imperative that local and statewide media outlets continue to inform the public of recent developments. This is even more important given the headlines the initial charges generated.
Without consistent, ongoing coverage, the public is unable to assess the validity of charges or administrative probes. A lack of transparency and the absence of diligent reporting does not benefit the alleged victims or suspects in any criminal matter.
When the arrest of our state troopers was feverishly covered by multiple news organizations in Louisiana and shared nationally, an obligation to provide ongoing coverage of administrative and criminal case developments should have been established.
Troopers have been fired since then, and Louisiana media shouldn't shy away now from their duty to inform the public of developments in these cases. State Police shouldn't stop answering their questions.
To avoid further coverage in these cases fails everyone. Faithful community servants can be unjustly punished. At the same time, victims of brutality are again silenced when a case loses the sizzle of initial arrests and starts a slow march through the legal system.
One cell phone video filmed by a “citizen journalist” — a teen — helped secure a guilty verdict for George Floyd’s death. Imagine the good work faithful reporters can accomplish by sticking with stories on victims of brutality going forward and also shining light when highly targeted, local administrative actions seek to obfuscate complex, statewide issues.
The brave law enforcement officers in this region, specifically troop F troopers, have our unwavering support.
Thank God for our court system. Thank God for the district attorney we elected to uphold the rule of law and consider our trust of value in the criminal justice system. Thank God for innocence until proven guilty.
If you're a law enforcement officer reading this, understand perfectly fine that this community has your back & your service is appreciated. I'll be damned if it is forgotten.
Shane Scott
