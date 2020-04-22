At noon on Friday, February 6, 1835, a bone-chilling cold front that swept the nation pushed through Natchez. Within hours, the temperature dipped below zero.
Throughout Natchez country smoke churned out of fireplaces stacked heavy with wood. Anything living shivered and hid from the wind.
It was a cold "as cuttingly severe as any I ever encountered in the North," wrote Irishman Tyrone Power in a book on his American travels. Power was an internationally known stage actor who had just arrived in town for several performances at the local theatre. "Before dark," he wrote, "the mud was converted into solid ridges, and thick ice coated each astonished puddle."
From his steamboat on the shore of the Mississippi, Power caught a ride on a two-horse dray up the bluff and settled into his lodgings. Later, he bundled up and walked to the theatre, which was located in a graveyard, to rehearse his performance of "Born to Good Luck," in which he danced an Irish jig that was a crowd favorite. When the oil for the theatre's lamps failed to light, the performance that night was called off to the relief of Power.
The next day he and a Boston friend who was visiting Natchez faced the "penetrating cold" and a bitter wind in a long walk to the home of Col. James Wilkins, who had invited them for dinner. Power said the walk was made over a landscape "gloriously broken and thickly timbered with a variety of trees." Two hours late, the two settled in front of the fireplace filled with "a cartload of blazing wood" that still didn't warm them.
In those days, dinner, the second meal following breakfast, was served around 3 in the afternoon. On the tables of the Natchez wealthy, such as the Wilkins', could be found one or more of a host of dishes, including entrees of ham, venison, duck, turkey, chicken, pork, quail or fish with sides including soup, rice, gravy, Irish potatoes, biscuits, cornbread, sweet potatoes, vegetables, greens, or hominy. Dessert may have been bread pudding, apple pie, custard pie, cake, jellies, brandied peaches or figs.
Power wrote that he was served wine, champagne and "excellent fare." According to historian D. Clayton James, Powers' host for the afternoon, James Wilkins, was among the Natchez men making up 40 families "prominent in agriculture, professional and commercial vocations." This was a time when the greatest wealth ever seen in this region was being amassed as agricultural and commercial ventures generated the cash required to build and furnish the giant mansions that still stand today.
Powers observed more of the growing wealth in Natchez when he made his way back to the theatre on a cold Monday night, two days after his arrival in Natchez:
"I had not proceeded far when I met several men riding together; a little farther on, another group, with a few ladies in company, passed leisurely by, all capitally mounted: others, I perceived, were fast approaching from the same direction. It now occurred to me that these were the persons destined to form the country quota of my auditory: upon looking back, my impression was confirmed by seeing them all halting in front of the rural theatre, and fastening their horses to the neighbouring rails and trees.
"I now hastened back to take a survey of the scene, and a very curious one it was: a number of carriages were by this time arriving from the town, together with long lines of pedestrians; the centre of the wide road was however prominently occupied by the horsemen; some, dismounted, abided here the coming of their friends, or exchanged greetings with such of these as had arrived but were yet in their stirrups, and a finer set of men I have rarely looked upon; the general effect of their costume, too, was picturesque and border-like: they were mostly clad in a sort of tunic or frock, made of white or of grass-green blanketing, the broad dark-blue selvage serving as a binding, the coat being furnished with collar, shoulder-pieces, and cuffs of the same colour, and having a broad belt, either of leather or of the like selvage; broad-leafed white Spanish hats of beaver ... together with high leather leggings, or cavalry boots and heavy spurs.
"The appointments of the horses were in perfect keeping with those of these cavaliers; they bore . . . saddles, with small massive brass or plated stirrups, generally shabracs (saddle-cloths) of bear or deer-skin, and in many instances had saddle-cloths of scarlet or light blue, bound with broad gold or silver lace.
"The whole party having come up, and their horses being hitched in front of the building to their satisfaction, they walked leisurely into the theatre, the men occupying the pit: whilst in the boxes were several groups of pretty and well-dressed women. The demeanour of these border gallants was as orderly as could be desired; and their enjoyment, if one might judge from the heartiness of their laughter, exceeding.
"After the performance there was a general muster to horse; and away they rode, in groups of from ten to twenty, as their way might lie together. These were the planters of the neighbouring country, many of whom came nightly to visit the theatre, and this from very considerable distances."
