When the Ouachita River Expedition arrived at Fort Miro (present day Monroe, LA) on Tuesday, November 6, 1804, a Tennessee native named Joseph Bowmar, the first American commander to serve there, greeted the leaders.
The Spanish had constructed Fort Miro in the early 1790s as headquarters for the Ouachita District, which encompassed the wilderness of northeastern Louisiana and part of south Arkansas. When Lt. Bowmar arrived in 1804, he brought with him a company of U.S. Army soldiers. They didn't occupy the old fort because it was then the private property of the former Spanish commandant, Captain Jean Filhiol, a Frenchman, who lived at the site. Filhoil had supervised the fort’s construction and named it after Spanish Governor Esteban Miro. Instead, on unclaimed lands 400 yards south of the fort, Bowmar built his American frontier outpost.
Both of the leaders of the Ouachita River Expedition -- William Dunbar of Natchez and Dr. George Hunter of Pennsylvania -- took an immediate liking to the young man, who was only 27 years of age. Dunbar and Hunter were leading an exploration of the river on behalf of the United States, which had months earlier gained the vast Louisiana Territory in a deal with the French.
Both explorers kept journals of their Ouachita travels from present day Jonesville to the hot springs of Arkansas.
Dunbar wrote that the travelers were "very politely received by Lieut Bowmar, who immediately offered us the hospitality of his Dwelling with all the services in his power." Bowmar "has built himself some log-houses and enclosed them with a slight stockade … This young officer appears to possess talents ... he has formed a tollerably good chart of the river from its mouth to the post."
According to Hunter, Bowmar was "a plain, intelligent, active officer, is well liked here, has no affectation, treated us with civility & attention, did us all the services in his power."
Hunter wrote that the new fort built by the Americans was "without cannon or port holes ... It is only a defense against the Indians being unfinished scarcely that, for the spaces between the stakes that compose the fort shew the men in the inside & leave openings for expert marksmen to pick off those within."
CAPTAIN FILHIOL
Captain Filhiol, who first explored the Ouachita in 1782, had been granted by Spanish Gov. Milo large land grants on both sides of the river. Dunbar and Hunter visited with Filhiol, who shared information on the region.
In 1786, as commander of the Spanish post on the Ouachita, Filhoil wrote his superior that were it not for the memories of other Native Americans one might question whether the once thriving tribe known as the Ouachita Indians had ever existed.
Filhiol noted that the oldest white people in the region "do not remember ever having seen a single one of them, and if some story tellers of the nation did not assure having seen five or six with the Panis and the Chits bearing the name of Ouachita, one would doubt that a nation so called might ever have existed."
When Filhiol was sent to establish the Ouachita Post, there was not a single Ouachita Indian to be found along the stream, which bears the tribe's name.
Filhiol had first located at present day Camden, Ark., then known as Écore Fabre, named after a French trader.
One of Filhiol's jobs was to create a Spanish governing presence in the region, which then had a small population of whites, mostly French with some American and Spanish. It's estimated that the district -- from present day Jonesville at the Ouachita's mouth to Camden -- about 350 river miles -- had a white population of 110 in 1769 that had doubled to 232 by 1788.
In 1784, Filhiol relocated Spanish headquarters to a more centrally located place known as Prairie des Canots (Prairie of the Canoes), a trade crossroads and Indian campground at present day Monroe. There, Filhoil sought to attract settlers and provide them protection, promote agriculture, keep the peace between trappers and the Indians, support the creation of schools and churches, and develop an economy for the region.
Dunbar estimated that the Ouachita Post and surrounding countryside in 1804 "contains only 500 persons of all ages and sexes." At the garrison, "two small planters and tradesman or two constitute the present village." Three merchants at the post supplied the inhabitants with necessities "at very exorbitant prices."
With the "excellent land" in the region, Dunbar predicted that the area would one day have a "flourishing" population of Americans. But Filhoil, who knew the settlers there well, was not so optimistic. Many chose living on the frontier for a reason. These folks, he said, despise both civilization and authority.
BASTROP & MOREHOUSE
There at the Ouachita Post, the expedition rested and took care of several matters. The journey had begun 22 days earlier from the mouth of St. Catherine's Creek along the Mississippi south of Natchez.
Dunbar did two important things at the post -- he wrote a letter to President Thomas Jefferson to update him on the expedition's progress, and he replaced the keelboat that Hunter had built in Pittsburgh during the summer of 1804. It had been stuck several times in the shallows between present day Harrisonburg and Monroe.
The new vessel was a barge, Dunbar wrote, "built flat & light" with a draft of one foot, compared to two and one-half foot in Hunter's boat.
Three miles north of Fort Miro, the party encamped at the plantation established by Baron de Bastrop, a Dutchman, who claimed to be a nobleman. Hunter noted that Bastrop "began some years ago a saw mill here, but owing to his various occupations, & the disorder of his affairs, it never was finished, the works are now useless."
What few in America knew was that Bastrop had a secret: His real name was Philip Bögel. He was born in Dutch Guiana in 1759, but reared in Holland. There, he joined the military and later became a tax collector, but when accused of embezzlement in 1793, he fled the country before his trial. Arriving in New Orleans, the headquarters of Spanish Louisiana, Bögel learned that a bounty had been placed on his head back home. So he promptly changed his name to Bastrop.
While in New Orleans, Bastrop convinced the Spanish – who believed that he was a nobleman -- into giving him a land grant on the Ouachita totaling approximately one million acres. In exchange, he was to settle 500 families and a short time later personally led the first group out of Kentucky in 1797. But even though the Spanish government halted the grant for financial reasons, Bastrop appeared to continue to develop it.
In the meantime, Bastrop had formed a partnership with John Nancarrow of Lexington, who ran a brewery. By 1800 the two were operating, according to historian John Francis McDermott, “a factory covering three city lots where they made sail cloth (for rough clothing).” They also owned a salt mine and had stores in two other towns.
“To finance these operations,” wrote McDermott, “Bastrop sold his rights” to some of the land in the Ouachita grant to Col. Abraham Morehouse of Lexington, KY. Like Bastrop, Morehouse had left a trail of troubles behind him, especially domestically.
In one Louisiana case, it was revealed that Morehouse “was married in New York in 1790, to Abigail Young, with whom he lived and cohabited four or five years, and had two sons.” In 1799, according to court documents, Morehouse “entered into a marriage contract with Eleanor Hook, before the commandant of the district of Ouachita {in Monroe}, (his first wife still living), in which he obliged himself to cause the marriage to be solemnized anew in a church.”
Two years later, a priest offered to “celebrate the marriage according to the forms of the church,” but Morehouse declined, revealing that he already had a wife in New York. On his marriage license concerning Eleanor, he lied when he wrote that he was “widowed.” When these disclosures were made to Spanish authorities, he was “ordered out of the country.” But before he left, Ouachita became American following the Louisiana Purchase.
Not long afterward, a Methodist minister, Jacob Young, arriving at the Ouachita Post, wrote in his autobiography that he “put up at Colonel Morehouse’s. He was himself in New Orleans. His lady (Eleanor Hook) had been taken prisoner when a young child and raised among the Indians. Notwithstanding all the disadvantages she was still a polished lady.”
Back in Kentucky, Bastrop and his partner went bankrupt due in part to mounting lawsuits concerning the Ouachita grant, and in 1800, Bastrop once again moved on, winding up in Texas where he performed more profitable and creditable work, and was instrumental in aiding in the settlement of Texas.
VICTIMS OF THE CHARMS
Not surprisingly, both Dunbar and Hunter were victims of the charms of Bastrop and Morehouse.
As a result of a previous deal, Bastrop owed Dr. Hunter $970. Hunter agreed to settle the debt in exchange for some of Bastrop’s Ouachita property for 50 cents an acre. Hunter claimed that Bastrop’s indebtedness was so wide spread that the baron owed $25,000 to 14 creditors in Philadelphia.
Interestingly, Hunter had run into Bastrop in New Orleans just a few weeks before the Ouachita River Expedition began. In the days after the expedition ended, Hunter sent a duplicate order of survey from Bastrop to the Ouachita post for Col. Morehouse to sign. This supposedly provided Hunter title to 1,940 acres of the Ouachita grant.
While at the Ouachita post during the exploration, Dunbar sold Morehouse two of the four slaves Dunbar had brought with him on the expedition. When months later Morehouse had failed to pay the bill, Dunbar hired a firm to either collect the money or return the two slaves – Bill and Sampson.
During this time, Louisiana Gov. W.C.C. Claiborne wrote U.S. Secretary of State and future President James Madison about Bastrop, Morehouse and others who were involved in disputes involving the Ouachita grant. Claiborne informed Madison that citizens “generally should be cautioned not to make purchase of the Land in question,” and he predicted the future: “If the Constituted Authorities should remain silent, the possession of the land will pass to innocent purchasers, who may hereafter have a strong claim on the humanity of the United States for the Confirmation of their Titles.”
The dealings of men like Bastrop and Morehouse were not uncommon on the American frontier.
Bastrop’s name lives on as a Louisiana town in Morehouse Parish. The parish takes its name from Col. Morehouse. A town and a county in Texas also bear the Bastrop name.
