It was a sound Dr. George Hunter would never forget and a scene that would live with him until his death two decades later.
In the wilderness of present day Caldwell Parish in winter of 1804-05, traveling down the Ouachita River between Fort Miro (Monroe) and the river’s mouth (Jonesville), Hunter’s long day was coming to an end.
“The sun was set,” he wrote in his journal. “All was still and silent as death.”
Near the riverbank, he spotted a small encampment of two families of Choctaw Indians.
Fires were burning.
“I heard some melancholy mourning in a female voice. It seemed to come from the heart and was very expressive.”
He turned to the sound and there he saw her, a mother in despair, and nearby he focused on the cause of her mourning.
Near her was “a person on the ground wrapped entirely in a blanket, & leaning on a small heap of dead branches rudely piled together, to protect from the wild beasts of the wilderness.”
At that spot rested “the remains of her first & only child, which I was informed died six months ago.”
The cause of death is not mentioned.
Historian Jim Barnett of Natchez, author of three books on Native Americans, says that groups of “pro-French Choctaws left their homeland in what is now eastern Mississippi after 1763, when the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years War and awarded French Louisiana east of the Mississippi River to the English. At the same time, the Spanish took control of Louisiana west of the Mississippi and welcomed numerous pro-French Indian groups. Some of those Choctaws settled along the lower Ouachita River in present-day north central Louisiana.”
Barnett also described how the Choctaw dealt with death:
“The Choctaw funeral process may have varied among the different factions of the Choctaw Confederacy, but usually involved four stages: (1) the deceased was placed in a covered enclosure atop a scaffold, which was normally close to the family’s home; personal items for use in the afterlife were placed with the corpse; (2) after several months, a person known as a ‘bone-picker’ removed the decomposed flesh and presided over a feast for the family; (3) the cleaned bones were placed in a basket or box and put in a shed structure called a ‘bone house;’ (4) at a later date, tribal members emptied the bone house and buried the individual remains in cemeteries or stacked the boxes and covered them with earth to form a low mound.
“By the mid-nineteenth century, the Choctaws had largely abandoned this traditional funeral process in favor of burial practices introduced by white settlers.”
In 1804 along the lower Ouachita, Hunter witnessed deep human grief.
He was no stranger to the American Indians. Although he was a native of Scotland, he had arrived in Philadelphia in the 1770s, and served on the American side during the Revolutionary War. Afterward, the doctor traveled the country, buying land, investing in various operations, and may have speculated in salt making and mining. As a wholesale druggist and manufacturing chemist, according to his biographer, John Francis McDermott, Hunter had a list of clients stretching from Philadelphia to New Orleans. And as he moved about, he often came across Native Americans.
Born with a compassionate nature, Hunter always sought the best in men. His 13-year-old son was with him as he observed the sad scene along the Ouachita.
The grieving woman made a lasting impression.
Although he didn’t speak the Indian languages, he fully understood the emotions expressed in the Louisiana wilderness
In his journal, he wrote:
“Joy and grief are the same in all languages.”
