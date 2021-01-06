In June 1804, William Dunbar wrote President Thomas Jefferson that the Ouachita River was home to “many curious objects,” including one major “Curiosity” located near the river’s headwaters in the Ouachita Mountains in west central Arkansas.
“It is called the boiling Spring or fountain,” Dunbar wrote of Arkansas’ hot springs, adding that the landmark was a “Natural caldron” from which “a spring issues.”
These hot springs, the President was informed, have a “reputation for supposed Cures performed on some invalids who have bathed in its waters.”
“At this time,” Dunbar noted, “two or three inhabitants from Natchez are gone in hopes of being cured of paralytic disorders.”
Many people in the lower Mississippi River Valley had heard of the hot springs. Those with failing health tried to make their way there, in some cases as a final alternative to death.
All had heard stories of miraculous cures.
In 1771, the Frenchman Jean-Bernard Bossu, during a visit with the Quapaw tribe, noted that the “Akancas country is visited very often by western Indians who come here to take baths" in the hot springs. These waters "are highly esteemed by native physicians who claim that they are so strengthening."
Dunbar, and Dr. George Hunter, along with a military escort, arrived near the hot springs on December 7, 1804. The two co-leaders were exploring and writing about the Ouachita River Valley for the American people. Their reports and journals would describe one of four expeditions launched following the Louisiana Purchase to explore part of the vast new territory west of the Mississippi River.
‘THE LAND OF PEACE’
The inhabitants from Natchez who had visited the hot springs during the summer of 1804 arrived back in town before the expedition departed in early October. Dr. Hunter had seen one of the three – Major John Ellis – on the Mississippi, near its juncture with the Red below Fort Adams, Miss.
“Major Ellis,” Hunter wrote, was returning “from a tour up the River Ouachita to the boiling springs where he had been for his health, & now on his way to Natchez where he usually resides.”
A few days after the expedition was launched from the mouth of St. Catherine’s Creek below Natchez, Judge Thomas Rodney of Natchez wrote his son, Caesar Rodney, the Attorney General in the cabinet of President Jefferson. Rodney identified the other two men as Richard King and J. Foster, noting that they were “respectable planters of this Territory.”
They “have lately returned from the Springs where they went to recover health &c.
“Ellis was in an ill state of health and was affected also in some degree with the palsie which rendered particular parts of him insensible … he recovered in every respect … only the parts so affected did not recover sensation – yet thinks they would also have recovered if he Could have stayed long Enough.
“King was far gone in what the Doctors called a Consumption & was beside nearly blind. He got perfectly restored to health & his Eyesight … & says he can see now as well as ever he could.
“Foster was troubled with rheumatism & has got also restored.”
Ellis was interviewed by Dr. Joseph MaCrery of Natchez, who examined a sample of the spring water but found nothing special about it other than it was “pure water.”
In a story later published in the New York Medical Repository, the doctor wrote:
“These hot springs have been, for some time, much celebrated by people settled in their neighborhood, on the Mississippi and its branches, for their efficacy in caring and relieving chronic pains, paralytic affections, and inability to motion generally. The Indians have, time immemorial, resorted to them on account of their medicinal virtues. The ground around them is called by the aborigines, the land of peace. Hostile tribes, while here, remain at harmony with each other.
“Many of the white hunters, who are very liable to disease from exposure to the vicissitudes of climate and season, have been restored by the use of these springs, from a state of entire inability of motion, to complete health and activity.”
AT THE HOT SPRINGS
In November 1804, one month after departing Natchez, Hunter recorded in his journal that in present day southern Arkansas the expedition “came up with a canoe having a consumptive person on board on his way to the hot Springs for the recovery of his health. The canoe belonged to & was conducted by a Mr. Cambel, (a) house carpenter by trade & cotton engine maker. They accompanied us the rest of this day & encamped near us at night.”
A month later the travelers encamped nine miles from the hot springs as the temperature plummeted to 38 degrees
From the river, Dunbar sent guide Samuel Blazier "with the greatest part of our people with their own baggage & some provisions to encamp at the hot springs, hoping to find cabins there sufficient to hut our party with others to return early next morning so as to take out a load of more baggage and instruments."
At the location, Hunter discovered "a log Cabbin built there & several sheds of split boards.” Dunbar said the structures were "all calculated for summer encampment, & which have been erected by persons resorting to the Springs for the recovery of their health."
“This water is celebrated for its medicinal qualities,” Hunter wrote in his official report on the exploration, “particularly in removing r{h}eumatic pains & affections; and is resorted to by those who can afford to go there.
“Our guide relates that last year he was there cured of pains & stiffness in his limbs, which had for a considerable time deprived him of the use of them. Mayor Ellis, & Mr. King near Natchez declare they have received considerable benefit from the use of the waters. The one had lost the use of his limbs, & the other had been consumptive.
“Our Pilot informed us, that when he was here last year, an Indian was brought there laboring under the Dropsy; his body & limbs swelled to a high degree. His Companions made him (a) hurdle of branches over the hot water, where he lay covered over with his Blanket, exposed to the action of the stream & sipping warm fluid.
“At the same time taking a hot stone from the bottom, he rubbed & scrubbed his abdomen with it from time to time. He would lay there, in that manner until his strength & spirits were exhausted, & a copious perspiration brought on; when he was plunged into the cold water of the creek below, taken out, wiped dry, & then went to rest till he recovered a little from fatigue; when the same was again repeated, three times a day, for three days, during which time the water in his (system) was evacuated & after about two weeks … was able to accompany his comrades to hunt, perfectly recovered.”
Dunbar sampled the water. But to him these magical waters simply tasted like, well, hot water.
He wrote: "On our arrival we immediately tasted of the hot-spring water, that is, after a few minutes cooling, for it was impossible to approach it with the lips when first taken up, without scalding; having arrived here without prejudice for or against the springs I did not discover any other taste except that of very good water rendered hot by culinary fire; some of our people pretended to have discovered cathartic properties, which must be feeble, as I have been unable to detect the existence of such a quality in the waters."
THE HOT SPRINGS
The National Park Service says the "origin of the hot springs has been debated since the time of Dunbar and Hunter’s visit in 1804 … The hot springs’ waters rise from an estimated maximum depth of around 8000 feet, having fallen as rain over 4000 years ago.
The park “does not claim the water is curative, but the park does certify that it is safe to drink. The water is colorless, odorless, and tasteless – it lacks much iron and sulphur. The government still protects the springs. The park’s Water Quality Laboratory and state-certified analysts ensure that the water meets rigorous federal and state drinking water standards. The water is tested regularly at numerous sampling points.
“The water is naturally potable (good to drink) when it arrives at the surface of Hot Springs Mountain. A century ago the terms ‘sterile water’ and ‘potable water’ were synonymous, and you may encounter the phrase 'naturally sterile Hot Springs water.'"
The hot springs were first made into a national park just a few years after Hunter and Dunbar's visit. Originally called the Hot Springs Reservation, the park was established on April 20, 1832.
Hot Springs soon became known as a spa town with bathhouses. In the decades to follow, the town became famous for its illegal gambling, horse racing and gangsters, including Al Capone. It remains a tourist attraction today.
HOPES OF RECOVERY
Dunbar followed a strictly scientific approach to life and the expedition. Like any good scientist, he didn't want to mislead anyone by presenting anything other than what he understood to be the facts.
Hunter's heart, however, overruled the truth on the return trip home in January 1805. He certainly doubted as a doctor that there were magical healing properties in the hot springs, although a person with sore limbs and similar ailments might well find comfort and relief by bathing in a trough or tub of the slightly cooled hot spring water.
In present day Caldwell Parish, LA, during the trip back to Natchez on a raw, cold, windy late Sunday morning, January 20, 1805, Hunter said the party "passed a large covered boat going up rowed by 6 oars, under the direction of an elderly french Gentlemen called Captain Tousard (or Boussard I could not distinguish which) from Baton Rouge, on his way to the hot springs for the recovery of his health."
The Frenchman, Hunter recalled, "appeared to be much emaciated & complained much of pains in his lower limbs." He was "very eager to know if the waters were salutary."
Recognizing that hope was the only thing keeping the man alive, Hunter answered compassionately: "I thought it best to give him hopes of recovery. I assured him they were."
(To Be Continued)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.