In 1803, Dr. John Sibley, a contract Army surgeon employed as an Indian Agent at Natchitoches, Louisiana, wrote about the Native Americans in the Red River Valley in a report that President Thomas Jefferson shared with Congress.
Among the Native American tribes he wrote about were the Caddo, Comanches and Choctaw.
THE CADDO
The Caddo Indians had been devastated by Smallpox in the late 1790s, Sibley wrote, noting that the disease “destroyed nearly one half of them.” With the disease raging throughout their villages during the winter season, some of the Caddos in desperation plunged into creeks “on the first appearance of the eruption, and died in a few hours.” Two years later, more died from the measles.
Once a nation of thousands, it was estimated that the Caddo had been reduced to only a few hundred by 1803.
According to various writers, there were few tribes more respectful and respected, kind and generous than the Caddo.
Sibley reported that during the early 1800s the main population of the Caddo lived 120 miles northwest of Natchitoches, 35 miles west of the main branch of the Red River. Philip Nolan and his party of men from Natchez, when heading into east-central Texas and beyond in 1800 to capture and tame wild horses, encamped at Caddo villages where they were welcomed with opened arms.
The Caddos made beautiful pottery. They raised corn, pumpkins, and beans. They treasured horses and loved dogs. Sibley said most “of them have guns and some have rifles; they and all other Indians that we have any knowledge of, are at war with the Osages,” a fierce tribe from the southwestern Missouri region.
The Caddo were “strong and athletic, and the elderly men as fat as though they had lived upon English beef and porter,” Sibley said. All the men wore “leather pantaloons, and a hunting shirt, or frock of the same.”
The women wore long robes flowing from the chin to the ground, which fit them loosely, tied at the waist with a sash made of leather, and painted with “figures of different colors and significations.” They were outstanding cooks, and used a variety of natural spices in their food, such as “the small cayenne pepper” which “grows spontaneously in the country,” wild herbs and fruits, and a bean called “masketo” that grew “on a small tree resembling a willow.” They cooked “buffalo beef in a manner” that that would make “an English squire” drool.
COMANCHES & HORSES
Another tribe the Philip Nolan party visited was the Comanches, nomads who could set up a village of teepees in an instant and who were great horsemen. Comanche children were taught how to handle horses almost as soon as they could walk. Sibley said the Comanches “sometimes catch wild horses, which are everywhere amongst them in immense droves.”
Great hunters, the Comanches were fascinating to watch as they chased buffalo herds from the backs of their expertly trained horses. According to Sibley, the Comanches killed the buffalo “either with the bow or a sharp stick like a spear, which they carry in their hands … It is said that the man who kills a buffalo, catches the blood and drinks it while warm; they likewise eat the liver raw, before it is cold, and use the gall by way of sauce.”
The horse – brought over by the Europeans -- changed the worlds of American Indians, giving them mobility and enhancing their hunting skills.
According to the book, "The Native Americans: An Illustrated History," “By the 1690s some of the Plains tribes of Texas had horses, and the animals had reached the agricultural Caddoan villages of the Red River. From there, through raiding and trading, they spread gradually northward. By the 1730s horses had reached the Missouri River. By the 1770s they were well into Canada at the northern limits of their range.
“ … On the Great Plains the arrival of the horse in a sea of grass dominated by vast herds of buffalo added the final element in a combination that made mounted nomadism possible. The small bands of nomads using dog travois already on the Plains climbed up onto horses and entered a different world. Once hunters and gatherers, among them the Sioux and Comanches, now also ventured out onto the Plains on horseback. The horse increased the efficiency of the hunt; it increased the ability of the nomads to move their goods. With horses came bigger tipis and larger stores of dried meats. The horse made the nomads better fed and housed, and allowed the sick and the old to travel more easily.
“The horse became a symbol and center of Plains nomadic life. Indians traded horses and raided for them. They defined wealth in terms of horses. Horses became a bride price; they became the preferred gift at religious ceremonies. So thoroughly did they take up the horse that the Plains nomads – the Comanches, the Sioux, the Arapahos, and others – all are better understood as nomad pastoralists traveling with their horse herds than as mere buffalo hunters.”
THE CHOCTAW
The Europeans also brought over other animals.
According to “The Native Americans,” “The ecological invasion that brought disease and death also brought the means for a more abundant life. For the Europeans came horses, and sheep, and pigs. To travel across native North America in the eighteenth or early nineteenth century would mean encountering new possibilities that Indians constructed in their herds and flocks.
“We can start such a journey in the Southeast with the Choctaws. Until about 1750, they raised only a few pigs and some chickens for exchange with the Europeans. At first they themselves ate neither pork nor chicken, because in the complicated cosmology of the Choctaws these animals fell between cultural categories. Birds should fly; four-legged animals should eat vegetation. The chickens were birds that could not fly; the pigs were four-legged animals that were omnivorous and they ate filth. Initially, both were thus taboo. But by the late eighteenth century, such taboos weakened and, as game declined, the Choctaws replaced deer with pigs, cattle, and horses in the forest, and in their diets.”
While most tribes enjoyed friendly relations with each other and with the French in the late 1700s and early 1800s, they also reported difficulties with the Choctaws. Sibley wrote that the Caddos “complain of the Choctaws encroaching upon their country; call them lazy, thievish, etc. There has been a misunderstanding between them for several years, and small hunting parties kill one another when they meet.”
In June 1797, Andrew Ellicott, encamped at Natchez preparing to survey the new U.S.-Spanish boundary about 50 miles south, wrote that a party of Choctaws crossed the Mississippi River from the Concordia side and entered Natchez after making war upon the Caddos. “In this expedition they (Choctaw) were very successful,” Ellicott wrote, “and returned with a number of poles filled with scalps.”
Sibley wrote that by the early 1800s there were “a considerable number” of Choctaws “on the west side of the Mississippi, who have not been home for several years.” A small village with about 30 warriors lived 12 miles north of present day Monroe on the Ouachita River, Sibley said, where they grew corn. Another small village of Choctaws was south of the Red River. “Besides these,” Sibley said, “there are rambling hunting parties of them to be met with all over (present day) Louisiana. They are at war with the Caddoques {Caddos}, and liked by neither red nor white people.”
In 1805, Dr. George Hunter observed two families of Choctaws encamped along the Ouachita River in present day Caldwell Parish in northeastern Louisiana. He heard the wails of a Choctaw mother mourning her child’s death,
Sibley reported that “vagabond parties of Choctaw Indians” were guilty of “ill conduct” along the Ouachita and were “very troublesome to the inhabitants.” He said a settler discovered a Choctaw stealing corn, attempted to run the man out of the field but the Choctaw “resisted and would have killed the owner of the field if he had not have saved himself by running.” Later the settler and some of his neighbors caught the culprit, “tied him and whipped him and let him go.”
The next day, the Choctaw returned with “an armed party” to kill the settler, but the man escaped and hid, while the party “committed great outrage at his house, put his family in such fear they abandoned their home” and dared not to return without other armed men. That the white settler “owned” the corn and the property it grew on was a concept difficult for many Indians to accept. In their ancient world, all the animals and flowers and plants were shared.
But the reports of crime by Native Americans against whites were at times true and at other times not true. Justice was often denied Native Americans although some Indian agents like John Sibley did make efforts to protect them. When a Creek Indian named Tom was killed by a white man named Watson in 1807, the Indian’s family came to visit Sibley at Natchitoches.
Sibley noted in a report, “I informed them of the circumstances so far as I knew them, that Watson had fled and that all due pains had been taken to apprehend him … and if he could be caught he would be brought to trial & if found guilty would be punish’d agreeable to our laws, and that our govt would always afford them protection & we were as ready to render them justice as to demand it of them. We would punish an injury done to them as soon as to a white man.”
