Earlier frontiersmen, like Native Americans, depended on the pirogue for survival on the frontier.
Historian Dunbar Rowland said in his 1907 book -- "Mississippi: Comprising Sketches of Counties, Towns, Events, Institutions, and Persons, Arranged in Cyclopedic Form" -- that the "words pirogue or canoe were often used interchangeably" during the frontier days. Rowland said both the canoe and pirogue "were quickly made, but while the canoe was paddled and easily glided up stream, the pirogue was pushed by oars and setting-poles, ran easily with the current, and only ascended the stream by the expenditure of much effort. Both were boats of a primitive and undeveloped period...
"It is nevertheless true that prior to the close of the Revolutionary War, the canoe, pirogue and batteau types of river craft reigned supreme on the inland waters. The customary freight of the canoe was wampum and Indian goods and presents, packs and peltries. Nor should its carrying capacity be underestimated. Though frail, and commonly built from the bark of trees, it could be made long, and freighted with a score of men and their supplies for an extended voyage."
Canoe or pirogue-building was developed and perfected by the Indians, but quickly adapted by the French. Concordia native Dr. Hiram "Pete" Gregory, an archaeologist, wrote in a "Louisiana Studies" article in the 1960s, that the "primary mode of water transportation in Louisiana in the 1700s was the dugout log canoe, or in colloquial parlance, the pirogue. The pirogue, carved from half an ash or cypress log, was originally an Indian craft, but the French, and later the Anglo-Saxons, were quick to adapt it to their own needs. Their steel tools, especially the round adze or tille ronde, were applied to the manufacture of the pirogue at an early date...In early times, pirogues, often capable of carrying several persons, were made by almost every carpenter."
In the 1960s, Gregory said the "small, sleek, 'peashell' variety of southern Louisiana is to be seen in any numbers, but very few of even these small vessels are being manufactured at present. At one time, families often specialized in the 'building' of these craft, and their technical skills were passed on from generation to generation."
In the 1930s, ethnologist John R. Swanton found a pirogue-builder on Catahoula Lake in Rapides Parish. Emrick Sanson, who lived in Deville at the time, represented the "last generation of Louisianians to participate in what was in colonial times a thriving profession -- pirogue-building."
Like other pirogue builders, Sanson used the tille ronde handed down from his father and previous generations. Sanson's came from a cane hoe made by his French ancestor, M. Belgard, at the Rapides post (Alexandria) in 1790.
Sanson told Swanton that pirogue-building was a vanishing art for three reasons:
-- The last generation of craftsmen like Sanson, then aging, had few young people interested in learning the art because "mechanical propulsion and pre-fabricated boats are preferred."
-- "Saw-lumber or board lumber makes it unnecessary to spend long hours in hollowing and shaping the inside and gunwales of these craft."
-- "The lack of suitable timber...especially true of the pirogue-maker's favorite wood, Bald cypress ... since most of Louisiana's virgin swampland long ago fell to the ax and saw."
Survival on the frontier depended on many things -- food, water, shelter and luck. A shelter could be built and water was typically plentiful. But finding food was a day-to-day concern.
Wrote historian Joe Gray Taylor in his book, "Eating, Drinking and Visiting in the South": "These first settlers on a frontier had no choice but to depend upon game for subsistence, at least until they could clear a patch of ground and plant corn and vegetables. They much preferred buffalo to other meat, so long as it could be had; buffalo were never overly abundant east of the Mississippi." The French leader Bienville, on his journey down the river from Canada in 1699, reported seeing buffalo on the east side of the river above present day Baton Rouge.
"The hump and the tongue were favorite cuts," said Gray, "but almost the entire animal except offal (the Indians ate intestines) was devoured. Even after the meat was gone, the pioneer heated the leg bones in the coals of his fire, cracked them open with an axe, and relished the marrow."
In Natchez country in the 1770s, the frontiersmen survived on bear meat, corn and venison. Gray said the "black bear had an important part in the frontier economy. Until hogs could be established, bear fat was almost the only shortening available for cooking; it also might fuel a smoky, evil-smelling lamp, serve in a pinch as a lubricant, or provide dressing" for a young man's hair "before he went courting. Bear fat might be stored in a block of wood hollowed out into a sort of a barrel, or it might be hung from a peg in a deerskin bag. The bears' tanned hide might serve as a warm wrap in cold weather, as a bed cover, or as a rug. Hungry people would kill a bear any time they could, but in the spring the bears were poor and strong to the taste; in the fall they were fat and at their best."
