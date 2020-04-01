In the autumn of 1859, Union General William Tecumseh Sherman, the man who would later say -- "You may think that war is all glory, but it is all hell, boys" -- left his family home in Lancaster, Ohio, and journeyed to Baton Rouge after his employment as the first superintendent of what became LSU, known originally as the Louisiana Seminary of Learning.
He reported to the governor, who instructed Sherman on his duties at the institution which had recently been created by the Legislature. Afterward, Sherman took a steamer to the mouth of the Red River, where a wharf boat was maintained at the landing for passengers awaiting steamboat passage up the Red. Because of low water, he traveled from there to Alexandria by mail-coach.
An 1840 West Point graduate who after the Civil War would be placed in command of the U.S Army, Sherman recalled his days in Louisiana in his autobiography (“Memoirs of General William T. Sherman,” 1889).
The new Louisiana school was actually located across the Red from Alexandria in the community that became known as Pineville. Sherman said the school site was "an old country place of four hundred acres of pineland, with numerous springs, and the building was very large and handsome." The location was along present day U.S. 71 across the road from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The school opened on January 1, 1860 with 60 cadets enrolled. Prior to that, Sherman had traveled to New Orleans where he "bought a supply of mattresses, books, and every thing requisite, and we started very much on the basis of West Point and of the Virginia Military Institute, but without uniforms or muskets; yet with roll-calls, sections, and recitations, we kept as near the standard of West Point as possible ... We all lived in rooms in the college building ... A few more cadets joined in the course of the winter, so that we had in all, during the first term, seventy-three cadets, of whom fifty-nine passed the examination on the 30th of July, 1860."
But by mid-January 1861, as civil war neared, Southern states began leaving the Union, and Louisiana would follow. Sherman wrote Gov. Thomas O. Moore:
"Recent events foreshadow a great change, and it becomes all men to choose. If Louisiana withdraws from the Federal Union, I prefer to maintain my allegiance to the Constitution as long as a fragment of it survives; and my longer stay here would be wrong in every sense of the word ... I beg you to take immediate steps to relieve me as superintendent, the moment the State determines to secede, for on no earthly account will I do any act or think any thought hostile to or in defiance of the old Government of the United States."
Before Louisiana seceded, Sherman wrote to one of his Pineville professors, who felt certain the South would win the upcoming war. Sherman's words to the young professor were a stunning prophecy as he accurately predicted what would happen in the years to follow:
"You people of the South don't know what you are doing. This country will be drenched in blood, and God only knows how it will end. It is all folly, madness, a crime against civilization! You people speak so lightly of war; you don't know what you're talking about. War is a terrible thing!
"You mistake, too, the people of the North. They are a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they will fight, too. They are not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it … Besides, where are your men and appliances of war to contend against them? The North can make a steam engine, locomotive, or railway car; hardly a yard of cloth or pair of shoes can you make. You are rushing into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical, and determined people on Earth — right at your doors. You are bound to fail.
"Only in your spirit and determination are you prepared for war. In all else you are totally unprepared, with a bad cause to start with. At first you will make headway, but as your limited resources begin to fail, shut out from the markets of Europe as you will be, your cause will begin to wane. If your people will but stop and think, they must see in the end that you will surely fail."
Sherman soon joined the Union army and three years later, was a part of Gen. U.S. Grant's victorious effort at Vicksburg, In the days ahead, Sherman would capture Atlanta and launch his infamous Campaign to the Sea.
When Grant was elected President in 1869, Sherman was given command of the entire U.S. Army and served until 1884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.