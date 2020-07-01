In December 1848, an epidemic of cholera plagued New Orleans where Seargent S. Prentiss had recently moved. Prentiss, too, had fallen victim to the scourge, at one point coming very close to death.
In letters home to his family in Maine, Prentiss wrote of the gloom of the people and the stench of the city.
At age 40, he had only months to live. A brilliant man, he was best known for his kindness and for his compassion for his fellow humans, traits he learned from his mother who displayed those qualities abundantly in her love for him. Even as his own health was failing, he often expressed great empathy for the downtrodden, especially the homeless and dying immigrants in their struggle to survive the unsanitary hellholes in many areas of New Orleans.
As an orator on politics and life, Prentiss ranked at the top in America. His gift of expression could hold a listener trancelike for hours.
Disabled by a childhood disease resulting in the disfiguring of his right leg and foot, Prentiss journeyed to Natchez in his youth, taught at a plantation school in Jefferson County and studied law. As an attorney in Vicksburg, he made and lost a fortune before resettling in New Orleans in the late 1840s to start anew with his growing family and loving wife (Mary Williams, whose family owned Longwood Plantation in Natchez).
By then the California gold rush was underway and the Mexican War only recently ended.
On January 15, 1849, he wrote his youngest brother, George:
“We have at length passed safely through the terrible epidemic (cholera) which has filled this city, during the last month, with so much alarm and gloom. The disease has been bad enough in reality, but imagination has clothed it with a thousand unreal horrors.”
Brother George recalled of his brother:
“His fearless and generous heart found a natural pleasure in ministering to the sick, especially in times of raging pestilence. Cholera, yellow fever, or small-pox, had for him no terrors, and only served to develop in greater beauty his utter self-forgetfulness. How eagerly would he hasten to the bedside of a friend, smitten by one of these dreadful maladies, and watch by him day and night, taking him, meanwhile, if possible, under his own roof! How he would soothe and comfort the poor sufferer by his manly sympathies, and his hopeful, cheery words! To see his face in a sick room was like a sudden burst of sunshine on a dark day.
“His sympathy with the afflicted was such as might have been expected from a man whose sensibilities were so acute and tender. He had the heart of a child; the sight or tale of grief and misery melted him
to tears, while its relief, if within his power, called forth all the characteristic energies of his soul.”
A friend of Prentiss reported:
“Of his kindness to the unfortunate — particularly to the widow and the orphan — you can never say enough. I have been so long accustomed to his generosity, that I am filled with wonder when I meet with mean or selfish conduct. How often has he come home and told me that he had given away his last dollar to some one in distress.
“Any poor man about here, who knew him, could tell you as to that. He was often imposed upon, but it never checked his charity. He was always ready to give, and no one in trouble ever resorted to him without being relieved and helped on his way.”
