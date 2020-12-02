A mile below Harrisonburg in Catahoula Parish three centuries ago, Bushley Bayou flowed into the Ouachita River.
At that location in the early 1700s, a Frenchman named Henri Villemont established a settlement on the east side of river opposite the mouth of Bushley, which joined the river on the west side. A century later, a short distance down the bayou, lived one of America’s legendary frontier families – the Bowies.
It was there on the Ouachita in October 1804 that an exploration party for the American government took time to rest. Authorized by President Thomas Jefferson and Congress to explore the valley, the Ouachita River Expedition got a good view of Villemont's Prairie but its leaders didn’t take the time to journey down the Bushley to visit with the Bowies.
This juncture of the Bushley and Ouachita seems almost mystical. In 1864 it was the site of a battle between Confederate forces firing rifles and cannons from Indian mounds at a flotilla of Union gunboats heading up river. There, acts of heroism abounded on the Union side when two Navy seamen risked their lives to save others. After the war, each was presented the Medal of Honor, the highest award for bravery during combat given by the United States.
Led by William Dunbar of Natchez and Dr. George Hunter of Philadelphia – both immigrants from Scotland -- the Ouachita River Expedition was headed to the hot springs of Arkansas in part to determine whether the famous waters had healing powers as many claimed. Along the way, the two explorers documented what they saw – travelers, connecting streams, settlements, traders, hunters, Native Americans, and other things. Jefferson wanted to know all about the river valley in the days after the Louisiana Purchase of 1803.
Onboard the explorers' keelboat were 12 U.S. privates and their sergeant, four slaves, including a runaway named Harry, and Hunter's son, George Jr.
In 1804, Villemont’s plantation on the east side of the river had long ago been abandoned but for the most part had remained an open grassy field. In his journal, Dunbar observed that many “parts of the Washita (Ouachita) are named after their early proprietors.” When Villemont arrived a century earlier, he didn’t have to clear the land, Dunbar wrote, because the Indians had long ago made it a practice “to fire the dry grass in the Fall or winter, to obtain the advantage of attracting game when the young tender grass begins to spring; & thus the young timber is destroyed, & annually the prairie gains upon the wood land.”
THE BOWIES ON THE BUSHLEY
As the explorers surveyed the prairie and connecting bayou, eight-year-old Jim Bowie found the Catahoula wilderness much more exciting than the confines of the family cabin along the Bushley. He would die a hero's death at the Alamo during the Texas Revolution 32 years later, but in 1804 Bowie was just now learning his frontier skills as the Ouachita River Expedition headed up stream.
One of Bowie's brothers, John J., had a long talk about the family with Concordia Parish planter and writer Dr. A.R. Kilpatrick in the 1850s. Kilpatrick later wrote that the Bowie family settled along the Bushley in October 1801 when that part of the country was still Spanish territory. The Bowie children's father, Rezin (pronounced "Reason"), "was passionately fond of the adventures and excitements of a woodsman's life, and as the country improved and opened, population increased, and the refinements of civilization encroached upon the freedom of his hunting grounds, he retired to wilder regions, where he could enjoy those sports and stirring adventures peculiar to a frontier life."
Rezin had left Kentucky, where James was born, for Tennessee, then Missouri, before moving to present day Rapides Parish in May of 1801. Five months later, he relocated to Catahoula Parish along the Bushley. There -- in the "wilder regions" of the frontier -- Jim Bowie grew to manhood.
"My brother James {Jim}," John J. told Dr. Kilpatrick, "spent the most important part of his childhood in Catahoula Parish, between the years 1802 and 1809, embracing this period between the ages of six and fifteen years." Jim, and the rest of the Bowie family "grew up with but little education, or other advantages besides those inherited by natural endowment, or acquired from parental instruction."
Jim loved all things outdoors -- hunting, fishing and trapping – but suffered from an explosive temper.
As an adult, Bowie would at times operate like a criminal, trading in slaves and forging land titles. A duel that turned into a brawl in 1827 on a sandbar at Vidalia would leave him soaked in blood and near death. His chief opponent – the sheriff of Rapides Parish – suffered gaping knife wounds and died. Word spread of Bowie’s preferred weapon, said to be the size of a butcher’s blade. It immediately became known as the "Bowie knife" and both the man and weapon became instant legends.
DREAMING OF WATER
The leaders of the Ouachita River Expedition were no strangers to the frontier challenges. Each had previously survived long journeys into the wilderness regions of America.
Dunbar for two years had infiltrated the hinterlands west of Pittsburgh in the early 1770s where he traded with Indians. When he emerged back into civilization he collected enough credit with his furs to move to Louisiana and develop his first plantation. He became so familiar with Indian sign language that he later wrote about it in a letter to President Jefferson who had it published in “Transactions of the Philosophical Society of America in 1804,” the year of the Ouachita exploration.
Hunter, too, had plunged into the deep forests. Fortunately, he kept a journal of his travels. His biographer, John Francis McDermott, wrote that Hunter’s accounts address the difficulties of frontier travel: “The building of a flatboat to carry one down the western rivers for a thousand or two thousand miles, the rough experience of riding across the Indiana-Illinois prairies over an unmarked road through grass that often waved two or three feet above one’s head, the difficulties of navigating a shallow stream like the Ouachita, the reports on inns and innkeepers, the views of the towns add to our knowledge of life on the road at the beginning of the nineteenth century.”
During a trip through Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois during the summer of 1796, Hunter, traveling with others, wrote in detail about the hardships and dangers of survival.
In mid-August, while moving on horseback along the Blue River in Indiana, the men came upon an abandoned Indian encampment where they made cradles out of large pieces of bark, covered themselves with their blankets during a thunderstorm and slept until midnight when the rain stopped. Then they kindled a fire and cooked a wild turkey and raccoon killed earlier in the day, which made, Hunter wrote, “an excellent supper.”
The next morning “Horse Flies as large as the biggest bumble bees were so thick biting our Horses that they could not eat.” Later, traveling at night and out of drinking water, the men lost their way in high weeds. Exhausted, they unsaddled the horses and attempted to sleep. Hunter complained that despite the heat he had to wrap up in a blanket to insulate himself from swarming mosquitoes. When he finally dosed off, he dreamed of cool water.
Four hours before dawn he arose, but couldn’t see the horses even in the light of a full moon. He called for his – Dobbins – but she didn’t respond as usual. Hunter began to search, plucking grass as he walked and sucking the dew off the blades until the “roughness cut the skin off my lips.” An hour later he saw one of the missing horses feeding and “Dobbin laying down by him asleep.”
Traveling 10 miles after daylight, the men quenched their thirsts from a stagnant puddle before filling their canteens. From then on, they didn’t pass any body of water – even the filthiest mud hole -- without drinking “largely … the dread of wanting water had left such an impression on our minds.”
Near the Indiana settlement of Vincennes, they visited with an Indian sitting with his wife and child before his kitchen fire. Hunter wrote: “The squaw has a piece of her nose about ¾ inch long cut off by this very husband now sitting peaceably by her side.”
The husband had committed the assault in a fit of jealousy: She had cheated on him for a second time. Afterward, the woman shaped a piece “of tar” to “make out the nose.” In the first case of her infidelity, the husband had given her “a sound drubbing.” If a third offense occurred, she would either be killed or thrown out of the house.
The chief of the settlement, an old man, had three wives. When two got into an argument, one stabbed the other to death. The husband “took no notice of it.” A few years later, the deceased wife’s daughter stabbed her mother’s killer in revenge. Yet, Hunter wrote, the daughter continued to live in her father’s house as if nothing had happened.
‘A YELL SO SHRILL’
In early September, traveling through Illinois country on the opposite side of the Mississippi from St. Louis, an armed man came upon Hunter’s party. He “appeared to be by colour half French, half Indian; his language was a french Jargon scarcely intelligible. As soon as he saw us he turned from us & gave a loud Yell, which he repeated several times … as it seemed strange behavior, we immediately collected our horses” and set off.
The man set “out after us, now & then giving a Yell so shrill that it might be heard a mile thro the woods … we soon lost sight of him; we afterwards heard that there was a gang of horse thieves that … infested that part … to avoid being followed & overtaken we rode on always for three hours after night before we went to sleep.”
The defensive action may have save the lives of Hunter and his fellow travelers. At that time in the American west, violent thieves and murderers like the Harpe brothers and Sam Mason were terrorizing travelers along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, and along the Natchez Trace.
But at the junction of the Bushley and Ouachita, Hunter and Dunbar were thinking mostly about getting upriver. They knew that not far above Harrisonburg, known then as Pine Point, that their keelboat would be a problem. At that point on the river, Dunbar wrote, there was “only 22 inches of water, and we now draw at the stern 30 inches or more."
(To be continued)
