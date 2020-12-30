A bearskin in 1804 was as good as cash.
Up and down the Ouachita, an exploration party representing the United States bartered with the few inhabitants of the valley that stretched more than 600 miles from the river’s headwaters in the Ouachita Mountains near Mena in west central Arkansas to its mouth in Jonesville in northeastern Louisiana.
In present day southern Caldwell Parish, the Ouachita River Expedition came upon one of many shoals that delayed the travelers throughout most of the journey. There, Bayou Calamus (written on early maps as Bayou Calamet) – at a point between present day Columbia and Enterprise – flowed into the Ouachita.
“At 3 p.m.” north of Bayou Calamus “came to a Settlemt consisting of one house,” wrote expedition co-leader Dr. George Hunter, a Scotsman who had settled in Philadelphia. Exploring and mapping the Ouachita in the months following the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, Hunter and William Dunbar of Natchez were leading a party up to the hot springs of Arkansas. This was one of four U.S. undertakings designed to give the nation a glimpse of the streams and countryside inside the 530 million acres of land west of the Mississippi River included in the deal with the French.
Hunter pointed out in his journal on Wednesday, October 31, 1804, that the unnamed settler (another settlement of three families was located a short distance to the north) told the travelers the land along the river was part of a huge Spanish land grant awarded to Marquis de Maison Rouge.
According to one court case involving the grant that went to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1850: “About the year 1795, a number of French royalists arrived in New Orleans, and amongst them the Marquis de Maison Rouge, a knight of St. Louis, who had been banished from France, and whose property had been confiscated in the Revolution.”
The Spanish governor of Louisiana “permitted Messrs. De Maison Rouge … and other persons of their suite, to pass on to Ouachita, to examine its position, and there to form a settlement … we agree and contract with the Senior Marquis de Maison Rouge ... to bring into these provinces thirty families, who are also emigrants, and who are to descend the Ohio, for the purpose of forming an establishment with them on the lands bordering upon the Washita {Ouachita}, designed principally for the culture of wheat and the erection of mills for manufacturing flour.”
When on his deathbed in New Orleans in 1799, Maison Rouge conveyed his rights to the property to Louis Bouligny who later conveyed the rights to Daniel Clark.
There near the southern end of the grant at the juncture of Bayou Calamus and the Ouachita in Caldwell Parish, Hunter learned from the settler that Clark “had purchased the Land on both sides of the river” from Bayou Calamus to above Fort Miro (present day Monroe), “a distance of 30 leagues {approximately 100 river miles} … The price is said to be ten cents per acre & the breadth supposed to be 40 acres deep on each side of the river which is about 1 ½ mile on each side.”
In the years to come, litigation would mount in the courts over the Maison Rouge grant and the Baron de Bastrop grant north of Fort Miro. Spain claimed in the Maison Rouge case that the Frenchman Maison Rouge was simply an agent for the Spanish government and that only the settlers (not Maison Rouge) could gain title to the land. And even the settlers had to do certain things in order to gain title.
Camping near the shoals, Hunter noted that the expedition purchased from the settler “a few vegetables” and a large canoe in exchange for $6 and the expedition’s small canoe.
‘THE SWEETS OF CIVILIZED LIFE’
Arriving at Fort Miro six days later on Nov. 6, the expedition spent almost a week resting and preparing for the rest of the journey. They acquired and outfitted a new boat that would pass through the shoals more easily. They visited with U.S. military personnel and watched an inspection of the newly formed militia that Hunter said totaled approximately 100 men.
They also visited with the settlers.
Dunbar didn’t have a high opinion of many he met along the way. He noted that some depended almost solely on hunting to provide food for their families but in his opinion were too lazy to do anything else.
In the summer, Dunbar wrote in his journal, “these people content themselves with making corn barely sufficient for bread during the year; in this manner they always remain extremely poor; some few who have conquered their habits of indolence … and addicted themselves to agriculture, live more comfortably & taste a little the sweets of civilized life.”
Hunter said the oldest settlers – primarily “Canadian French” – “appear to have little ambition, few wants & little industry. They live from hand to mouth & let tomorrow provide for itself. Some of them have from thirty to 100 Cows, but no milk, butter, or Cheese; Their houses are cabbins, afford but little protection against the Winter. The weather being mild there generally, they have not so much occasion for tight houses as we have further northward, & as the woods afford pasturage for their cattle in the winter, they give themselves but little trouble to feed … consequently, they stray about with their calves & shift for themselves, coming to the habitations only now & then, by which means their milk is not obtained.”
There was plenty of land to grow gardens and crops, Hunter noted, but some of the settlers at times are hungry because “their want of forethought & industry leaves them in want of almost every comfort, except what is absolutely necessary for subsistence.”
Before leaving Fort Miro, Hunter left two saddles and a bridle with the commander of the new American post “with directions to dispose of them if he could at $24 for one & $8 for the other payable in Bear skins.”
From a productive farmer near the settlement, Hunter brought “half a Beeve for fresh meat & issued half to the men.” From the Frenchman who once commanded the old Spanish post of Fort Miro, Hunter bought two barrels of sweet potatoes for $2 and 33 pumpkins for $1.
‘ONE BED FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY’
A few miles north of Fort Miro, the expedition came to small island located near yet another shoal. A family lived nearby, Hunter wrote, noting:
"At breakfast stopped at a Bark cabin inhabited by a Spaniard; it seemed to need no windows neither had it any, but what light passed thro the joints was fully sufficient for every purpose.
"It was one story high, about 15 feet square, an earthen floor, the chimney composed of mud & grass mixed.
"The furniture (included) one bed for the whole family which consisted of the man & his wife, four Children, the eldest girl of about 16, the youngest at the breast."
The cabin had "three short blocks of wood by way of stools, one of which was a trough to pound Indian corn in, a rifle & shot pouch."
"In short altho they said they had been settled these five years, there was no appearance of any crop or any store of any kind of vegetable produce, altho he had the winter before him already commenced. & a wife & 4 children to provide for.
"Thus are indolence & poverty allied."
Wrote Dunbar: “Great misery depicted in the countenances of the Spaniard & his family inhabiting this little settlement, arising as it appears from extreme indolence.”
Hunter added that the Spanish may have chosen the location for a cabin because the “river spreads out & covers a quantity of low ground which as it falls, it leaves bare in places forming ponds which attract multitudes of Wild Geese, Brant, Teal & ducks … we observed two small hog troughs tied together with vines, by the way of a canoe to follow these wild fowls amongst the shallows.”
LIFE WITHOUT AUTHORITY
Historian Dr. Isaac Joslin Cox (The Early Exploration of Louisiana) provided an overview of the settlers in the district: “The greater part consisted of Canadian French … There were a number of Spanish and French Creole families, apparently of the same general character as the Canadians, but interspersed with them were a few of the higher order of industry and intelligence.
“Mingled with the elements reviving from the previous {Spanish} regime were a few German, Irish, and American settlers of the frontier type, and soldiers of the post on the Washita. About the post were grouped some 150 families of this nondescript population. A few scattered cabins above and below this place {Fort Miro}, with an occasional house of more pretentious appearance, constituted the settled portions of the country.
“The upper sources of the river were marked only by an occasional hunter’s lodge or ‘cache,’ used by the inhabitants, white and Indian, during the autumn hunting. The deer, bear, and wild fowl of the swamps and forests afforded the greater portion of the food supply of the region; but this was supplemented by an occasional patch of Indian corn and by a few wild cattle, kept for beef rather than for dairy purposes.”
While some settlers seemed perfectly content to live life with the bare necessities, many others had higher goals. But most enjoyed living far from civilization and most hated authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.