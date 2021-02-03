In 1700, the French explorer Bienville, traveling west from Natchez, met a Ouachita Indian in present day Tensas Parish. Bienville's traveling party was made up of 22 Canadians, including St. Denis, the founder of Natchitoches, and six Tensas Indians.
The Ouachita Indian agreed to guide Bienville on his journey west. At the time, rivers and streams were flooded and still rising. From the Tensas villages to the Red River, much of the low land was submerged. At times Bienville's men, departing on foot on March 22, 1700, climbed trees just to have a dry place to sit and rest. Despite the obstacles, they managed to walk and wade 10 to 12 miles before dark the first day.
Bienville wrote in his journal: "I marched all day in an overflowed country, the water half-way up the leg, or to the knees. In the evening I arrived at the bank of a little river (Tensas) about seventy paces wide and very deep, four and a half leagues distant, to the west" of the Tensas Indian villages. "I found there some Ouachitas, with several pirogues partly loaded with salt. They were abandoning their village to go and live with the Tensas. They had come from their home by little rivers navigable only in high water."
On the 23rd, Bienville noted that the Tensas Indians "deserted on account of bad roads (foot paths) and cold weather; they do not like walking naked through the water." A short man, Bienville realized that a person "of medium height is at great disadvantage in such countries. I see some of my men with the water only up to their waists, while I and others are nearly swimming, pushing our bundles before us on rafts, to keep them from getting wet."
On a due west route from Lake St. Joseph to the Ouachita Indian village along the river at present day Columbia in Caldwell Parish, Bienville's men killed three deer and 12 fat turkeys in the Boeuf River prairie of southern Franklin Parish. Two days later, the party "came to the village of the Ouachitas ... There are not more than five cabins there, and about seventy men."
THEY BURIED THEIR HORSES
Eight decades later, in 1780s, Captain John Filhoil, the commander of the Spanish Ouachita Post (present day Monroe) wrote in a report to the governor of Spanish Louisiana that the oldest white people there "do not remember ever having seen a single one of them {Ouachita Indian}, and if some story tellers of the nation did not assure having seen five or six with the Panis and the Chits bearing the name of Ouachita, one would doubt that a nation so called might ever have existed."
Archaeologists Clarence Webb and Hiram F. "Pete" Gregory, a Ferriday native, have written (The Caddo Indians of Louisiana), that the Ouachita Indians were residing on the river before 1690, most likely at Pargoud Landing at Monroe where archaeological excavations have produced early trade beads.” The authors have also reported that the Ouachita merged with the Natchitoches Indians, both part of the Caddo tribal group, and that the Ouachita no longer had a distinct identity by the 1720s.
Burial sites of the Ouachita were unique -- they buried their horses, too.
“Ouachita has been attributed to the Caddoan language and was a tribal name,” Gregory wrote in Folklife in Louisiana. “A Choctaw folk etymology would compare it to their language's Owa chitto, ‘big hunt.’ This is especially interesting inasmuch as the earliest Choctaw showed up in the region as migratory bands of hunters from Mississippi. Most archaeologists now agree that prior to the 18th century the Ouachita River area was populated by Koroa, a group speaking a language related to Tunica. The Ouachita tribal presence was a later, short term occupation.
“The Natchez and Tensas, two related tribes in the southeastern corner of the Delta parishes, disappeared from the area but left place names: Tensas (as in the parish and stream names), Little Tensas (a stream in Tensas Parish) … and of course, Natchez, Mississippi.”
RAPIDS, CHUTES & ROCKY LEDGES
In 1804-05, the Ouachita River Expedition journeyed up the river after the Louisiana Purchase. Exploring the river up to the hot springs of Arkansas, expedition leader William Dunbar of Natchez commented often on the agricultural potential of the rich soil he was seeing and touching along the way.
He knew, too, that the Ouachita River would be the key to development of the region, which would soon see a steady stream of American pioneers, eager to claim the traditional lands of the Native Americans for farmland and ranching. Dunbar knew that cotton would grow well in the rich river bottoms of the Ouachita and its links to the Mississippi -- the Black and Red rivers.
He and his co-leader, Dr. George Hunter of Philadelphia, also realized that at some point efforts would be needed to deepen the river's channel at some locations.
According to historian Isaac Joslin Cox (The Early Exploration of Louisiana), “Frequent shoals, logs and trees lodged in the bed of the river; occasional rapids, ‘chutes,’ and rocky ledges; and the gradual subsidence of the river, added to the difficulty of the ascent.”
A 1.5-mile section of shallows just up river from present day Harrisonburg had halted the expedition for three days. During a period of low water, the shallows, later to be known as the Catahoula Shoals, was only six inches deep at its shallowest point. Obviously, river navigation -- crucial to agriculture and overall commerce -- would be limited until the shallows were deepen or controlled in some manner.
This topic would be discussed for almost nine decades before navigation projects were launched.
MAKING THE OUACHITA NAVIGABLE
A report in released the late 19th century by the U.S. Department of Commerce revealed that "improvement of the Ouachita River by the United States commenced in 1871. At that time navigation was much obstructed at all stages by snags, sunken logs, wrecks, leaning and caving trees, etc., and the greater part of the river was unnavigable at low water on account of numerous rock, gravel and sand bars."
Over the years, much work was done to open up the river, including at one point the removal of 456 snags and the felling of 4,159 trees. By 1890 dredging had been completed at the Catahoula Shoals at the urging of steamboat captains, but the work did not satisfy them.
The report continued: "At moderately high stages, or for six or seven months of the year, New Orleans' steamboats ascend the river to Camden, Ark.; at medium stages they run to Monroe, La., but during the period of low water Harrisonburg, 72 miles above Red river, is considered the head of navigation, though small local packets make trips between the points on the river above. The maximum draft that can be carried at mean low water is 3 1/2 feet to Harrisonburg."
Commerce on the Ouachita included shipments of cotton, cotton seed, lumber, staves, saw logs "and miscellaneous articles, with return freights of general merchandise and plantation supplies." Most of the cotton was shipped to New Orleans as well as "large quantities of staves (used to make barrels) for export."
In an 18-year span in the late 19th Century, 178,070 tons of goods valued at $6.2 million were shipped annually on the river. Variations in that average, said the report, were due to crop yields, droughts and various other causes including "uncertainty of navigation." The report suggested that commerce would be improved with the construction of locks and dams, providing "an extension of benefits by affording navigation to Camden (Arkansas) the year round."
Long desired by the steamboat companies, farmers and merchants, these locks and dams were finally built from 1902 to 1925 -- six total from Franklin Shoals, Ark., on the north end to Harrisonburg on the south. Congress authorized a location a quarter mile north of Harrisonburg on November 9, 1907.
By 1984, all of the old locks and dams had been replaced by four new ones, including the structure completed below Jonesville on the Black River in 1972. With that one in place on the southern end of the Ouachita-Black system, a new one wasn't needed at Harrisonburg.
