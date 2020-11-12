(4th in a Series)
As they neared the mouth of the Black River, the crew of the Ouachita River Expedition spotted an empty canoe on shore and a black man who fled once he observed the big keelboat moving slowly up stream.
“We suspected that the person we had just seen was a run away slave,” wrote Dr. George Hunter in his journal. The expedition leaders decided on a plan to see if the man would return to the canoe.
It was mid-October, 1804. Hunter, a Philadelphia druggist, businessman and land speculator, had teamed up with Natchez planter and surveyor William Dunbar to explore the Ouachita River at the request of President Thomas Jefferson. This was one of four explorations authorized by Congress, each planned by the President to explore the lands west of the Mississippi that the U.S. had purchased from France.
Jefferson wanted to know what the U.S. had bought.
In all, the purchase totaled 828,000 square miles, consisting of what became 13 states. The cost of $15 million {$250 million in today’s dollars} was a bargain – three cents an acre then.
In comparison, the 26,236-acre Angelina Plantation in Monterey sold for $31 million a few years ago, twice the cost of the Louisiana Purchase, which included 530 million acres.
Their instructions from Jefferson were clear: map the Ouachita River using the tools of a cartographer, visit the occasional settler along the way, make contact with the Native Americans, measure the river’s depth and record her tributaries, describe the countryside and soil, record the temperature, and consider the prospects for agriculture and settlement.
The destination was the hot springs of southern Arkansas, whose waters were believed to have healing qualities.
To get there, the party would travel up the Red before branching off into the Black River, which at present day Jonesville unites with three other rivers – the Tensas, Little and Ouachita.
The expedition had launched from the mouth of St. Catherine Creek 15 miles below Natchez. A sergeant and 12 U.S. soldiers did the grunt work – rowing, poling and hoisting sails to advance the keelboat.
On day two, Oct. 18, the expedition made a brief stop at the U.S. military fort in Wilkinson County, Mississippi.
"About 9 a.m. came to Loftus Heights, Fort Adams, where a corporals guard is kept," Hunter wrote in his journal. "This is on (a) high bluff commanding the passage of the river situate(d) about 6 miles above the former Line between the U.S. & the Spaniards ... we waited here about an hour & then set out for the Red River."
THE RED RIVER
The Red, wrote Dunbar in his journal, was nine miles below the line of demarcation. There, the mouth of the river was approximately 550 yards wide and its waters "have a red appearance from a rich fat earth or marl of that colour born down by the floods from which it derives its name." There was no "sensible" current and "the banks on both sides are here clothed with willows." The mouth of the Red was "3 miles above the exit of the Chafalaya."
Wrote Hunter, "We have already seen a great many flocks of wild Geese & Brandt, altho still shy, a few ducks, many large Alligators. Here we picked up a few shells of mother of Pearls Muscels, very light, thin & transparent. Encamped at 6 p.m. at a bank covered with pea Vine, the ground very rich composed of fat earth very deep soil."
He said the temperature rose from the 40s during the early morning to the 80s in the afternoon on this brilliant October day.
In the months ahead, Dunbar would plan the exploration of the Red River, which ended not long after it began. He received a lengthy letter from Dr. John Sibley, a contract surgeon for the U.S. Army at Natchitoches on the Red who would soon become an Indian Agent for the Orleans Territory of Louisiana.
Sibley wrote that Natchitoches was then comprised of 40 houses, while 10 years earlier “the site of the Town was shifted from off a hill about half a Mile distant from where it is at Present, and 30 or 40 years ago was more populous than Now, for then Most of the Inhabitants of the district lived in the Post, who afterwards found it more convenient” to live “on their plantations & filed off one after another.”
Sibley described the Great Raft (a massive jam of driftwood) on the Red and also talked about his assistant and Indian interpreter, Francois Grappe, the son of a Caddo woman and a French settler. Sibley wrote Dunbar that Grappe was then living at Campti, 15 miles north of Natchitoches, where he “keeps an open plentiful house, and receives all his friends and strangers with great Hospitality.” Sibley reported that Grappe was an honest man, popular among the whites and Indians, and considered “rather rich for this country.” He owned a thousand head of livestock, several improved plantations and a number of slaves.
Grappe’s father had been a French officer and Superintendent of Indian affairs before the Louisiana Purchase. The son Francois Grappe (Sibley’s assistant), was born “at the Caddo Old Towns above 500 miles above Natchitoches where he lived till he was more than thirty years old … he was occasionally assistant to his father, by which means he acquired a knowledge of all the Indian Tongues in Louisiana, & since has been employ’d by the Spanish government in Indian affairs himself and has such Influence over them that it is believed from good grounds he has prevented more than once the Indians from killing all the Spaniards” along a lengthy portion of the river.
After setting off on the Red, Dunbar remarked that the vegetation was "surprisingly luxuriant along the banks ... but found forest trees are much smaller than those seen upon the banks of the Mississippi." He said the river "narrows gradually as we advance; at noon it was about 200 yards wide."
He observed willows growing on one side of the river and "on the other primarily black oak, packawn {pecan}, hickory, elm ... The trees are so exceedingly grand & lofty upon the banks of the Mississippi, that by comparison these bordering on this river seem dwarfish."
Dunbar recorded the high for the day was 48 degrees, the low 46, and complained: "Soldiers do not exert themselves at the oar.”
Hunter found the Red "very crooked” and “very deep.”
At camp, the "men made a large fire on the top of the Bank & slept by it under the shade of the trees, covered by their Mosquito Curtains." Dunbar and his three slaves, along with Hunter and his son, slept on the boat.
"This night was also cool," said Hunter.
HARRY AT THE JUNCTURE
Just before leaving the Red and entering the Black, Dunbar, most always serious, wrote in his journal that "after dinner caught a runaway negro."
The good-natured Hunter elaborated.
"As we stopped to take an observation observed a Canoe hauled ashore & a black man who left it at our approach." Seeing the empty canoe in the remote wilderness "we suspected that the person we had just seen was a run away slave."
After eating "we left two men hid in the bushes, & pushed off our boat & went on. We had not proceeded far when we were hailed by those we had left behind, & perceived they had got a black man, a stout fellow who called himself Harry, with nothing but his shirt & trowsers on, who gave no satisfactory account of himself, said he was free, but had nothing to show for it."
Hunter said the party took the "half-famished" man on the boat and "gave him plenty of ham & biscuit to eat, which he devoured with a voracious appetite." Harry told the men "he was pleased to go with us, but still never gave any satisfaction as to whom he belonged."
The response of the expedition leaders to Harry's appearance on the scene offered a glimpse into the contrasting beliefs of Dunbar and Hunter, both born and reared in Scotland. At 54, Dunbar, who had grown up in a wealthy family in Scotland, but had lived most of his life in Louisiana and Mississippi, was a slave owner and at times a brutal one. Hunter, at 50, grew up poor and had never been to the American Deep South until a few months earlier. He was not a slave owner.
Harry would remain on board for several days.
Dunbar figured this river juncture location was 26 miles west of the Mississippi River. The length of the Red from the Mississippi to the mouth of the Black River was 30 miles.
