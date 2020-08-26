Rodney, Miss., is located in northwestern Jefferson County, two miles from the Mississippi River. The river began to change course a year before the end of the Civil War when citizens noticed a large sandbar forming along the bank
Early in the 18th century, the Rodney area was known as Little Gulf and later as Petit Gulf. A member of a French party traveling the Mississippi River noted that his vessel passed a landmark in a big bend of the river known as “Dog Island.” To the right they saw “Little Gulf,” where the voyagers “encountered for a quarter of a league extremely violent currents.”
The location was settled in 1800 with the establishment of a landing. The community of Petit Gulf was incorporated as “Rodney” in 1828, named in honor of Judge Thomas Rodney of Delaware, one of Mississippi’s first judges. Rodney was appointed a land commissioner and territorial judge by President Thomas Jefferson in 1803.
The town was built on the river bottom at the foot of the hills, which rise in the rear. Consequently, the community is subject to flooding.
Rodney’s greatest decade for growth and commerce was in the 1850s when at one point it claimed more than three-dozen stores, two banks, two newspapers and a vibrant port. Fires in 1852 and 1869 caused widespread damage.
One of the Rodney’s most notable early residents was Virginia native Dr. Rush Nutt, the father of Haller Nutt, who before the Civil War expanded Winter Quarters in Tensas Parish and built Longwood in Natchez.
Rush Nutt arrived in Jefferson County in 1805, settling first in the old town of Greenville on the Natchez Trace. After marrying the daughter of a judge, he moved to the hills above Rodney and devoted himself to the cultivation and improvement of cotton.
“In this pursuit, he has had no superior,” wrote historian John F.H. Claiborne in his 1880 book (“Mississippi As a Province, Territory and State”).
Claiborne reported that Nutt “studied the cotton gin, and improved it until it reached, in his hands, a perfection beyond which it has not advanced {in the late 19th century}. He simply took the imperfect Whitney gin and improved it to its present state. He made numberless experiments with the grates, saws and brushes, and the adjustment of the several parts for moting; all attended with much study, labor and expense.
“He was the first to attach the long flues to the gin-stand with grated floors, to separate the dust and cut fiber or waste cotton from the marketable portion.
“He was the first to perceive the advantage of regular motion for the gin, so as the better to detach the motes or false seed. And with this object was the first to substitute, in 1830, the steam engine for horse power.
“He contracted with Mr. David Longacre for an engine to drive two gins, at a cost of twelve hundred dollars. It was made in Pittsburg, and was in operation as late as 1860. This was the first steam power ever used in the ginning of cotton.
“Mr. Alexander, an enterprising planter on Lake Concordia, was the next to apply it, and the venerable Job Routh, on his plantations on Lake St. Joseph, the third. Until the civil war broke out the demand for these steam powers for the cotton planters created a new industry, and a rich source of profit tor the northern and western foundries.
“In the culture of the plant and its improvement by a careful selection of seed, in the introduction of the field pea as a fertilizer, and the plowing in (instead of burning) the corn and cotton stalks, Dr. Nutt taught the planters a most useful lesson. The late Francis Surget, of Adams county, a man of singularly acute perceptions, and the most extensive and successful planter ever known in Mississippi, was the first to introduce circular or horizontal plowing, to preserve the hill land from washing. Dr. Nutt was the second to adopt the practice, and he caused it to be executed on strictly scientific principles.”
