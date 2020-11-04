(3rd in a Series)
Dr. George Hunter, his son George Jr., one sergeant and 12 U.S. soldiers from New Orleans set off from Natchez, where they had stocked up on additional supplies on the morning of Thursday, October 16, 1804. By 1 p.m., they were docked at the mouth of St. Catherine's Creek where William Dunbar, boarded the keelboat designed by Hunter. Dunbar's home at Forest Plantation was six miles inland.
Two hours later, Hunter recorded in his journal, the party "set sail and proceeded a short distance when the wind came ahead," forcing the crew to take the oars and row. "A little before sunset" the men "encamped on an island on the west side of the Mississippi about twenty-four miles below Natchez, where we staid all night."
The October warm weather turned as "it rained and blew with the wind from the Northeast the first part of the night, & grew very cold, the other part was clear."
Thus began and ended the first day of the 103-day Ouachita River Expedition, one of four government-commissioned explorations of the newly-acquired Louisiana Territory. Of the four, the Ouachita journey was the only one led by civilians instead of military officers.
The biggest and most important of the four was the one led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark to explore the northern and western reaches of the Louisiana Purchase. With a military background, Lewis had served as Jefferson's personal secretary for two years. The President groomed Lewis for the trip.
Lewis had a lot to learn, including how to make a map, how to provide medical care for his men, how to illustrate and write about plants and animals seen along the way to the Pacific Ocean. The knowledge required was vast.
In William Dunbar, the President had a man whose knowledge of many subjects was already extensive. As one historian noted, Dunbar was "a botanist, surveyor, zoologist, astronomer, jurist, judge, planter, explorer, physician, writer … politician, educator and businessman." He spent months preparing for the journey.
In George Hunter, Dunbar had a knowledgeable co-captain. Hunter was the 1804 equivalent of a present-day pharmacist but also wore other hats as well, including that of a businessman and adventurer. Like Dunbar, Hunter had wilderness experience.
And most significantly, the two men were drawn together by a common background. They were both born and reared in Scotland.
SCOTTISH HOME
Dunbar was born in 1750 near Elgin in the northeastern portion of the small country, which at its extremes is 274 miles north to south and 154 miles east to west. In square miles, it’s approximately the same size as South Carolina. The Atlantic Ocean borders Scotland on the north and west, the North Sea on the east and England on the south.
Born less than 10 miles from the Firth of Moray and the North Sea, Dunbar was the son of a land-rich father, Archibald, who owned three estates, including a three-story country home, the place of William’s birth. A hard-charging, fun-loving man, Archibald made good money on the side by bootlegging. After the death of his first wife, he married the governess of his three children, Anne Bayne. William Dunbar was the first child born to Anne and Archibald. Born later were sister Anne and brother Thomas.
Archibald's three children by his first wife shunned Anne. While Anne doted on William, father and son had a distant but apparently loving relationship.
Says historian Arthur H. DeRosier Jr. in his book (William Dunbar: Scientific Pioneer of the Old Southwest), William Dunbar "was not like his father and all of his older half-brothers. While they hunted, fished, drank and lived like prosperous Scottish lords, William did not. He was a quiet, serious-minded lad who was curious about everything around him. His father ridiculed his 'silly' questions about the stars, trees, grass and animals. While Archibald accepted Mother Nature as a challenge to be physically fought and beaten, William looked upon natural phenomenon as a wonderful challenge that demanded to be understood … William studied rocks analyzed sea water, and caught butterflies."
The simple truth, said the historian, "was that he (Dunbar) was brilliant and curious, but that possibility never seemed to receive any consideration by any member of the family except his mother. Anne Dunbar served a very useful function in William's life; she gave him love, understanding, and encouragement while Archibald, who loved and worried about him as much as Anne, urged him to change."
All of Archibald's sons were privately tutored during their youth. John Brulet, a Frenchman, was William Dunbar's first tutor and apparently the most influential. He taught Dunbar to speak French fluently, and nurtured his natural curiosity.
KING'S COLLEGE
At the age of 13, Dunbar enrolled in King's College in Aberdeen, which housed an internationally known faculty and "subjected its student body to a highly disciplined routine and a Spartan existence." All students were required to live on campus, and each professor met with each student at least 10 times a day "at public prayers, in classrooms, at meals and in their rooms." Bedtime was 9 p.m.
Writes DeRosier, "The students were expected to provide their own fires and candles and had to do their own washing ... William loved the school but student responsibility was great and they were expected to subordinate outside and extracurricular activities to an intensive four years of learning." Students had to learn Greek grammar before admission. At King's College, Dunbar studied geography, religion, science, economics, history, English, Latin and Hebrew.
Dunbar’s most influential teacher at King's College was math professor Alexander Rait, who believed, wrote DeRosier, "that higher mathematics was the key to civilized progress." Dunbar adopted this premise for the rest of his life.
The student returned to Elgin after graduation, and studied natural science and mineralogy, corresponded with leading British scientists, and researched subjects such as "crystallizations, granite, iron ore, dust, Scottish gems, taxidermy and the products of the sea." He also earned a living working for the Museum of Natural History in Aberdeen.
His desire to come to America was fueled by a sense of adventure and an opportunity to make money. As the fourth son in line to inherit Archibald's estates, Dunbar knew, and apparently cared little, that he would never see a dime of his father's money or land. In that era, the first son received it all.
Archibald died in 1769. Two years later, William Dunbar bought passage to Philadelphia. In March 1771, he sailed 3,300 miles to America.
DR. GEORGE HUNTER
Unlike Dunbar, George Hunter did not grow up in a family of privilege. Born in 1755 in the city of Edinburgh, Hunter was a poor boy that struggled to rise above poverty. But he was industrious, according to his biographer, historian John Francis McDermott (The Western Journals of Dr. George Hunter, 1796-1805). Hunter’s father made and repaired wooden barrels. When a teenager, Hunter went to work for a druggist, a profession in which he bet his future. But not in Scotland.
In 1774, George, his younger brother, his mother and her new husband (16 years her junior), who was a coachmaker, arrived in Philadelphia. In America, George saw a land of opportunity – even for a poor boy.
During the Revolutionary War in 1776, while working for two druggists, Hunter joined the Philadelphia militia and served three years in the hospital department of the American Army as an apothecary, which involved preparing medicines and drugs. Later, he worked as a surgeon on a ship and was twice taken prisoner, serving six weeks on an English prison vessel in New York.
After leaving the military, Hunter invested in a distillery in New Jersey, worked as a druggist and chemist in Philadelphia, as a coachmaker and as a surgeon’s mate in a hospital. In 1786, he married Phoebe Bryant.
By 1796, Hunter was speculating in western land, a path many Americans followed during that era. He also became experienced in operating flatboats and other vessels on American waters. During this period of travel, he bought and sold goods, communicated with Indians and explored the country, learning along the way the keys to survival in the wilderness and on the frontier, including how to produce salt, a crucial industry during the era.
It was his knowledge of chemistry that first drew the attention of President Thomas Jefferson who wrote in 1804 that “in the practical branch of that science he {Hunter} has probably no equal in the U.S.” But Hunter’s interest in mining and precious metals was so well known that Jefferson warned Dunbar that “the thing to be guarded against {with Hunter} is that an indulgence to his principal qualifications may not lead to a diversion of our mission to a march for gold and silver mines.”
It was ironic that two men who each hailed from Scotland would lead the exploration of the Ouachita – an American adventure. Though they were born only 171 miles apart, the two apparently didn’t meet for the first time until 1804 when Hunter came to Natchez, a settlement more than 4,000 miles from their homeland. Obviously, they had much to talk about around the campfire on the four-month expedition.
