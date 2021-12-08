The power of the President, the ruling of a court, the rights of a citizen and freedom of speech are discussed in countless articles and newscasts throughout America every day.
But these issues aren’t new. More than 200 years ago, the young nation was debating these topics as well because they related to one particular issue: Was former vice-president Aaron Burr guilty of treason?
According to the U.S. Constitution, “Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”
In Mississippi Territory in 1807, this question came to a head when Burr, traveling downriver in a flotilla with approximately 100 followers, was halted on the Mississippi River on suspicions that he was in the act of committing treason. President Thomas Jefferson had issued a proclamation warning that Burr was up to no good. Many believed that he was out for conquest – maybe war with Spain, maybe an invasion of Mexico, maybe a challenge to take over the Mississippi and Orleans territories.
His force was certainly too small to accomplishment such things. Burr claimed his men were in route to the Ouachita River in northeastern Louisiana to settle and farm. Historians say Burr was simply testing the waters of opportunity for riches and power.
Jonathan W. White (Smithsonian Magazine) writes that the treason issue also requires an understanding of Burr and Jefferson:
“Burr had been Thomas Jefferson’s vice president from 1801 to 1805. A political chameleon, Burr would change party or office whenever he believed it to be most politically or financially advantageous. In 1800, Jefferson selected Burr as his running mate, hoping that Burr’s presence on the ticket would help carry northern states, like New York.
“In those days—prior to the ratification of the 12th Amendment in 1804—members of the Electoral College did not specify whether they were voting for president or vice president when they cast their ballots. So Jefferson and Burr tied in the Electoral College. Seeing this as an opportunity to slip his way into the presidency, Burr allowed the election to be thrown into the House of Representatives, where it took 37 ballots to decide that Jefferson was actually president-elect. This episode scarred Jefferson, teaching him that he could not trust his vice president.
“In July 1804, Burr famously shot and killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. Later that year Jefferson ran for reelection with a different running mate, and by March 1805, Burr was out of office. Now a political exile and accused murderer, Burr turned his gaze toward the western frontier.
“Although the details of his plans remain murky, Burr made visits to the frontier—perhaps to provoke war with Spain and liberate Mexico; perhaps to separate the trans-Allegheny region from the United States and to set up his own empire; or perhaps simply to see how he might strike it rich. Unfortunately for Burr, one of his accomplices in New Orleans began to have second thoughts and sent copies of some of Burr’s correspondence to Washington, D.C., revealing Burr’s plans to federal authorities.
“When word of Burr’s alleged plots reached Jefferson on November 25, 1806, the president decided to stop him. Without mentioning Burr by name, Jefferson issued a proclamation two days later stating that a traitorous conspiracy had been uncovered. He called on ‘all persons whatsoever engaged or concerned in the same to cease all further proceedings therein as they will answer the contrary at their peril.’
“The House of Representatives requested Jefferson to present evidence in support of his claims. Although he saw this request as an affront to his administration, Jefferson nevertheless complied on January 22, 1807, this time identifying Burr by name and stating that he was an ‘archconspirator’ and traitor whose ‘’guilt is placed beyond all question.’
“Jefferson’s public declaration of Burr’s guilt—before Burr had even been arrested or indicted—was controversial. Writing from his home in Quincy, Massachusetts, ex-president John Adams declared that even if Burr’s ‘guilt is as clear as the Noon day Sun, the first Magistrate ought not to have pronounced it so before a Jury had tryed him.’”
AARON BURR & THE MISSISSIPPI GRAND JURY
A few days after Jefferson’s communication with Congress, Burr was brought before a Mississippi grand jury in Washington, the territory capital located six miles east of Natchez.
In early February, Burr along with his counsel – two local lawyers – waited as 72 freeholders (registered white male voters who owned property) were summoned to the capital. In court, 23 were chosen to serve.
Judge Thomas Rodney, appointed to the territorial court by President Jefferson, and Judge Peter Bryan Bruin, previously appointed by President Adams, presided. Each entered the case with a degree of prejudice. Rodney’s son was Jefferson’s attorney general. Bruin and Burr were friends and veterans of the Revolutionary War.
In his book (American Emperor), historian David O. Stewart writes:
“When court convened in February, most activity in the area ground to a halt. The proceedings proved to be as singular as the judges presiding over them. Judge Rodney read the charge that Burr intended to lead the West into succession and to invade Mexico, but the federal attorney {George Poindexter} refused to prosecute the case, denying that the court had jurisdiction over Burr. Depositions of the adventurers and others, he said, produced no evidence of a crime committed in Mississippi. In truth, Burr had done little in Mississippi except to arrive and be arrested. The prosecutor suggested sending Burr to Washington City, where the United States Supreme Court could decide what to do with him … Judge Rodney insisted that a grand jury review the evidence, much of which he had gathered.”
When Poindexter moved that the grand jury be discharged, Burr had a few things to say. The Mississippi Messenger, a Natchez newspaper, reported:
“Colonel Bruin made several observations against the motion, and remarked, that if the Attorney-General had no business for the Grand Jury, he had, and that therefore they ought not be dismissed. On this motion the court was divided. Judge Bruin declared himself opposed to discharging the Grand Jury, unless Colonel Burr was also instantly discharged from his recognizance.
“The Attorney-General then withdrew, and the Grand Jury were directed to retire to their room, who in the course of the day, returned with sundry presentments … “
The grand jury reported that based on the evidence presented by Judge Rodney and three witnesses that Burr “has not been guilty of any crime or misdemeanor against the laws of the United States or of this their Territory, or given any just occasion for alarm or inquietude to the good people of this Territory.”
The panel criticized as unnecessary Acting Governor Cowles Mead’s decision to call forth the military to stop Burr, noting that Burr had shown “no resistance” to civil authority. The grand jury also complained about General James Wilkinson’s military arrests of Burr associates in New Orleans. Most folks in Mississippi Territory didn’t care for the general, who was originally involved with Burr but turned on him. All the while, Wilkinson was suspected of being a Spanish spy. That was proven years later.
Burr feared falling into the hands of Wilkinson. He had told Mississippi authorities that he suspected the military would attempt to assassinate him.
Some in the territory felt the grand jury’s presentments were partisan.
Afterward, Rodney, despite Bruin’s protest, refused to release Burr’s bond, meaning that he was free to move about the area, but he couldn’t leave.
CLAIBORNE’S MESSAGE TO MEAD
Mead, the acting governor, was unfairly criticized by the grand jury and one of Burr’s lawyers, William Shields, came to Mead’s defense.
In early January, shortly before Burr’s arrest, Mead had received a letter from Orleans Territory Gov. William Charles Cole Claiborne, who had previously served as territory governor of Mississippi, taking office at the age of 26. Claiborne had won a Congressional seat in Tennessee, becoming the youngest congressman in the nation at age 23.
Claiborne had supported Jefferson over Burr for President during proceedings in Congress.
Now 32, Claiborne wrote Mead that in New Orleans Wilkinson had been arresting Burr associates “in violation of the law.” Claiborne explained the importance of government executives using certain powers only when given authority by the courts. It was a remarkable insight.
“The scenes that are passing here are novel and important,” Claiborne wrote Mead about Wilkinson’s actions in New Orleans.
“In judicial matters … I have felt that the executive power should never interpose until called on to do so by the tribunals,” Claiborne wrote.
“As Governor of the Orleans Territory … the Sheriff once informed me that a certain sugar planter, surrounded and backed by his slaves, resisted the execution of process issuing from the Superior Curt. He was informed that on a requisition from one of the Judges of that Court, my aid would be rendered. The requisition was made and I sent an armed party with the Sheriff to make the arrest.
“Within my own view and not fifty steps from the Government House, some notorious sailors resisted the execution of a warrant issued by a magistrate for their arrest. A sergeant and ten men were then on duty on the premises. I was applied to by the constable for this force, but it was refused until application was made directly by the magistrate.”
Claiborne closed his message to Mead with these words: “Rely upon it, my friend, that the danger that menaces us, and our institutions, in the future, is from executive interference, and its tendency to usurp and accumulate power.”
