Before the settlement of Natchez or New Orleans, the first known commercial shipment of goods down the Mississippi River was recorded in 1705. French traders visiting hunting camps in the Wabash River region of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio collected 5,000 bear and 10,000 deer skins for market.
At the time, the French were beginning to settle the headwaters and the lower river valley. The fur traders rode the current 1,400 miles downriver in their big canoes without seeing a single white man. Fifteen miles below Baton Rouge, where six years earlier French explorer Bienville had observed buffalo crowding the eastern bank, the voyagers came upon the mouth of Bayou Manchac.
From Bayou Manchac on the left bank of the Mississippi, the Frenchmen paddled east into the Amite River and then over lakes Maurepas and Ponchartrain, the Rigolets and Lake Bourne before entering the Gulf of Mexico and the French settlement of Biloxi. From that point, the skins were transported to Mobile and loaded onto a French vessel for shipment to France. The profitable venture that had begun with the collection of hides in the Ohio River Valley covered 5,900 water miles, including 4,500 by sea, and took six months to complete.
This first commercial venture down the Mississippi got the attention of Europe, and in the years to follow, the French, English, Spanish and Americans fought and died over the coveted super highway.
In 1795, a treaty was signed between the United States and Spain that gave Americans the right to freely navigate the Mississippi River and to deposit their goods in Spanish-held New Orleans for shipment around the world. Spain and America were on good terms. The Spanish had gained control of both sides of the lower Mississippi River Valley during the American Revolution as an ally of the United States in its war against England.
When Spain agreed to give Louisiana to France during secret negotiations, the Spanish suspended the right of deposit. Fearful that French leader Napoleon would make New Orleans headquarters for nefarious operations, U.S. President Thomas Jefferson began negotiations for the purchase of Louisiana that would insure the free navigation of the Mississippi.
In the meantime, American settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains were threatened by the events that would ruin them economically if their produce and goods couldn’t be barged and shipped. Kentuckians were so angry they threatened to secede from the Union. They expressed their plans in 1798 in a petition to Congress:
“The Mississippi is ours by the law of nature; it belongs to us by our numbers and by the labor … Our innumerable rivers swell it and flow with it into the Gulf of Mexico. Its mouth is the only issue which nature has given to our waters, and we wish to use it for our vessels. We do not prevent the Spanish and French from ascending the river to our towns and villages. We wish, in our turn, to descend it without any interruption to its mouth, to ascend it again, and to exercise our privilege of trading on it and navigating it at our pleasure.
“If our most entire liberty in this matter is disputed, nothing will prevent our taking possession of the capital (of Louisiana), and when we are once masters of it, we will know how to maintain ourselves there. If Congress refuses us effectual protection, if it forsakes us, we will adopt the measures which our safety requires, even if they endanger the peace of the Union and our connection with the other States.
“No protection, no allegiance!”
Secretary of State John Madison explained to foreign diplomats the importance of the Mighty Mississippi to those living in the young country’s western regions of the day: “The Mississippi to them is everything – it is the Hudson, the Delaware, the Potomac, and all the navigable waters of the Atlantic States formed into one stream.”
Before the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, Napoleon was initially closed to the idea, but he needed the money to finance his war against England, the great international power of the world.
Meeting with his leaders, Napoleon began to rethink his position, commenting: “To emancipate nations from the commercial tyranny of England it is necessary to balance her influence by a maritime power that may one day become her rival; that power is the United States. The English aspire to dispose of all the riches of the world. I shall be useful to the whole universe if I can prevent their ruling America as they rule Asia.”
Later he fumed at the English and in April 1803 determined, “They shall not have the Mississippi they covet.” On the 30th, he announced his decision to sell Louisiana to the United States, adding: “The accession of the territory strengthens forever the power of the United States, and I have just given England a maritime rival that will sooner or later humble her pride.”
In an ironic twist, the Americans borrowed the $15 million for the purchase from England. Napoleon then used the money to finance his war against the British.
During the Civil War, regaining control of the lower Mississippi River became a key strategy in President Lincoln’s plan to defeat the Confederacy. The final section of the river to fall from Confederate control was between Vicksburg and Port Hudson. Natchez and Vidalia, located in the center of this strip, anchored this last major crossing point for supplies and produce from the west to flow to Rebel armies in the east.
In 1886, Vice-President Thomas Hendricks remarked that the Mississippi “is a great channel of commerce; it is the Nation's river; it does not belong to Louisiana; it does not belong to Mississippi; it is the river of all the States."
