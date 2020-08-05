In 1799 in Natchez, part of the newly created Mississippi Territory, the stunning productivity of the new saw gin stunned cotton farmers.
From the Forest Plantation a few miles south of Natchez, planter William Dunbar wrote his business partner John Ross in Philadelphia: "We continue to cultivate cotton with very great success. It is by far the most profitable crop we have ever undertaken in this country. The climate and soil suit it exactly, and I am of the opinion that the fibre, already of so fine a quality, will be still better when our lands are well cleared."
The French made tobacco a staple of their agricultural efforts at Natchez during the early 1700s. Cotton was not widely grown although Father Pierre de Charlevoix, a Jesuit priest, during a visit to Natchez in 1722 saw cotton plants growing in the garden of a clerk for the Company of the Indies.
While under British rule in 1760s and 1770s, tobacco and indigo were the major crops, although cotton was grown for local use.
John Hutchins, born on the Natchez frontier in the 1770s, said farmers planted small patches of cotton primarily to produce clothing for their families. He said the cotton was "spun and woven on a loom, stuck up in an outdoor cabin on fork and stick." Any farm boy could make a spinning wheel, said Hutchins, adding that women, when walking to visit a neighbor, "would fill their aprons with cotton" and pick out the seeds as they strolled to their destination.
In the 1780s and 1790s, tobacco and indigo remained the major crops during the Spanish days before both markets tanked. Additionally, the manufacture of indigo was an odorous, labor-intensive process that polluted local waterways and made ill those involved in the process.
In 1792, prior to the invention of the saw gin, cotton first appeared as a crop on the Spanish agricultural census, revealing that the Natchez District -- comprising Villa Gayoso (Coles Creek), Bayou Pierre, Big Black, Buffalo Creek, Bayou Sara, Homochitto, Second and Sandy Creeks, and St. Catherine Creek -- produced 75,227 pounds.
Six years later in 1799 after the introduction of Eli Whitney's saw gin, the district was producing 1.2 million pounds of cotton.
Both John Barclay and David Greenleaf were credited with constructing the first cotton gins in Natchez based on the Eli Whitney patent of 1794 that revolutionized agriculture here and around the world. Whitney invented the saw gin in Georgia and wrote that with his machine "two persons will clean as much cotton in one day as a hundred persons clean (by hand) in the same time."
At the age of 12, David Greenleaf had served as a signal boy in the Battle of Bunker Hill during the American Revolution. He arrived in Natchez in 1790.
Historian John F.H. Claiborne wrote in the 19th century that Greenleaf "was a very ingenious mechanic," who "built the first public or toll gin" on his father-in-law's land along the Natchez Trace at the old village of Selsertown, located on the Adams-Jefferson line about a mile from Emerald Mound. Greenleaf had reportedly saw a model of the Whitney gin at a farm near Selsertown.
A month later -- July 1795 – John Barclay turned his attention to constructing a cotton gin. Historian Holmes speculated that Barclay may have visited Whitney in Georgia during his trip back east and may have "observed the almost childlike simplicity with which the crank-turned cylinder's teeth pulled the seeds from cotton.
Barclay's gin was inspected by a committee of Natchez planters at Daniel Clark's plantation two below Fort Adams in Wilkinson County, located on the south bank of Clark’s Creek at its junction with the Mississippi.
Clark was an Irishman who had commanded a Pennsylvania Regiment for the British Army and was later rewarded for his service with several land grants, including 1,000 acres in Wilkinson County.
A small community known as Clarksville developed on Clark’s plantation. There in 1795, an important experiment involving Barclay’s prototype of the Whitney gin was conducted.
Wrote the historian Holmes: “Despite the early morning fog which dampened the cotton and made it difficult to handle, in forty-five minutes the machine removed the seeds and cleaned expertly eighteen and three-quarters pounds of cotton. None of the cotton was damaged."
The farmers predicted it could gin up to 1,000 pounds of clean cotton per day.
Soon afterward, cotton became the top agricultural export and moneymaker in Natchez country.
