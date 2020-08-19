Jim Barnett of Natchez has spent much of his life researching Native American history. He also has authored two books (The Natchez Indians: A History to 1753 andMississippi’s American Indians).
In 2016, a third book was released:Beyond Control: The Mississippi River's New Channel to the Gulf of Mexico.
The book focuses in part on an almost catastrophic event little known by the general public when the Mighty Miss almost changed course.According to a press release from Barnett’s publisher,University Press of Mississippi, “During the great flood of 1973, the current scoured a hole beneath the main structure near Baton Rouge and enlarged a pre-existing football-field-size crater. That night the Mississippi River nearly changed its course for a shorter and steeper path to the sea.”
In an interview, Barnett discussed the following topics:
Notable River Changes: “Around the time of the Hernando De Soto expedition in the 1540s, a Mississippi River meander bend migrated to the west far enough to intercept the Red River. The new configuration created the junction of the Red, Atchafalaya, and Mississippi rivers that came to be called ‘Old River.’ The explorers didn’t document this major event in the history of these rivers. The sixteenth-century date comes from geological studies of the area.
“During the early eighteenth century, when the colonial French were traveling on the lower Mississippi River, the Pointe Coupee cutoff occurred naturally, creating the oxbow lake called False River at present-day New Roads. This happened in 1721. The French travelers welcomed this change because it shortened the distance they had to paddle.”
1832 Bend Cutoff: “The junction of the Red, Atchafalaya, and Mississippi rivers created a complex equilibrium that remained remarkably stable for 300 years. {Captain} Shreve’s famous cutoff there was the first disruption to that equilibrium. Shreve’s intention was to shorten the river for steamboat travel. Nobody realized at the time that such a drastic move would have disastrous repercussions.
“The other human disruption to this junction of rivers occurred when Louisiana cleared the Atchafalaya raft, a mass of floating driftwood that accumulated in the upper Atchafalaya River after the sixteenth-century joining of the Red and Mississippi rivers. After Shreve’s cutoff and the raft’s removal, the portion of the Mississippi diverting into the Atchafalaya River began to increase. This growing diversion of the Mississippi into the Atchafalaya is what forced the construction of the Old River control structures in the mid-twentieth century. By that time, 30% of the Mississippi was diverting into the Atchafalaya. Corps of Engineers studies showed that, without the control structures, the Mississippi’s diversion would have occurred by the mid-1960s.”
Manmade Changes: “During the 1930s, the Corps of Engineers cut off 15 Mississippi River meander bends between Memphis and Old River. The Giles Cutoff at Natchez/Vidalia was one of those projects. Some geologists believe that the Mississippi is still recovering from those drastic cuts.
“The Corps of Engineers completed the Morganza Spillway and Floodway in 1953. The floodway was built after the 1927 flood to take a major portion of the biggest Mississippi River floods out of the main channel to protect New Orleans. The Morganza structure was first used during the 1973 flood. Its last use was during the 2011 flood.”
If the Mississippi had changed course in 1973, how long would that course change have taken and what would have been the human and economic toll? “In the book, the answer to this question takes up a whole chapter. Geologists who have studied the situation tend to think that the whole Mississippi River would not divert into the Atchafalaya. Today, the Old River Control Complex holds the amount diverting into the Atchafalaya to 30% of the Mississippi’s total flow, leaving 70% to continue down the historic channel. If the course change happens, those percentages could reverse, leaving about 30% of the flow to continue down past New Orleans. This would not be enough flow to prevent the Gulf of Mexico from encroaching up the Mississippi’s channel to New Orleans and beyond. New Orleans gets all of its fresh water from the Mississippi and does not have an alternate source of fresh water. Over in the Atchafalaya Basin, the increased volume of water would seriously disrupt the highways, railways, and oil and gas pipelines that cross the basin. Towns and cities in the Atchafalaya Basin, including Morgan City, would be in grave danger.”
