In 1797, a man by the name of McFarling and his crew were on a flatboat near the bank of the Mississippi River at Natchez when a natural disaster occurred.
Without warning the bank caved in, releasing chunks of earth into the river. McFarling and some of his men lost their lives in this unfortunate tragedy.
While the incident was fresh on his mind, Andrew Ellicott wrote about it. Ellicott was the U.S. Boundary Commissioner appointed by President George Washington to survey the new north-south line separating Spain and the U.S. on the 31st parallel.
He had traveled overland to Pittsburg from Pennsylvania and down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to Natchez during a record cold winter in 1797. He saw large chunks of ice in the Mississippi, which had risen to flood stage by February.
"From what has been said," Ellicott wrote in his journal at his camp at Natchez, "one general caution must necessarily present itself to those concerned in navigating the Mississippi, which is to avoid the concave banks or shores. Many fatal accidents have happened on this river, either through ignorance of the danger, or inattention" of landing "at improper places on the shore to cook, procure fewel (wood to fuel fire), or for other purposes."
He also noted that in "consequence of the great body of water in the Mississippi, and the light and loose nature of the soil, the concave banks of the river are falling in, more or less during every general fall or rise of the water."
This was so common that he added, "I believe that few people have ever descended" the Mississippi when the water was falling or rising "who have not heard or seen large portions of the banks give way, which are instantly carried off by the current, and the earth, sand, and some of the rubbish again deposited in the eddies."
While the death of McFarling and part of his crew came during rising waters, a short time later, in 1799, there was an "excessive drought" from summer through autumn and the "river was lower last winter than ever it was known by the oldest inhabitants," wrote the Rev James Hall in his “A Brief History of Mississippi.”
So low was the river that one could see ground a great distance from the bottom of the bluff that had been under water for two decades. This vanished ground reappeared as the water level fell during the 1799 drought. Hall described the site "as a flat, fertile low ground ... more than a hundred paces wide along the bottom of the usual bank at low water."
Hall said that in 1780 a few residents in the Natchez settlement lived on this strip of land. Before the drought, the ground was known to be "some distance in the river” before the soil began to give way as the river cut below the ground surface. Survivors remembered the "sudden sinking of the houses," a harrowing experience for all.
Said Hall, "Other buildings must, in a few years suffer the same fate." When the water is rising, he said, "the bank is almost continually falling into the river, and where the boats are fastened, the boatmen examine whether there is
any opening (break) in it, as the boats are often in danger of being sunk by the falling in of a bank."
On November 2, 1850, the Concordia Intelligencer at Vidalia carried this headline: "A Dangerous and Ruinous Caving in the Mississippi bank at Natchez."
According to the reporter: "About a week ago a most ruinous falling in of the bank took place on Water Street, at the landing, by which the street was entirely cut off and three buildings on the Corolan establishment were rendered untenable. The entire bank, including the whole width of the street, sank without warning.
"This calamity has not only ruined the street, sidewalk and all, but has rendered the buildings unsafe and useless. An ominous crack in the rear of the buildings shows that sides are threatened with irrevocable doom. This is the third dangerous break which has occurred in Natchez and vicinity since the low water."
In 1858, the Natchez Courier reported a dangerous situation atop the bluff between the old pecan factory site and the depot building:
"We are fearful that our beautiful promenade (Royal Esplanade) ground will be ruined by the caving of the bluffs. Some weeks since a considerable portion of the bluff nearly equidistant from the extremities, became dislodged and precipitated itself into the road beneath, which it effectually blocked. Last week, on Wednesday morning we believe, a still larger portion of the bank gave way."
