At 11 o’clock on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, 1797, Englishman Francis Baily’s flatboat came upon a “perilous vortex” he identified as “the most dangerous place in the whole navigation of the Mississippi River.”
This location was below the Yucatan and Hard Times Bend at Grand Gulf, Miss., across the river from Lake St. Joseph a short distance inland in Tensas Parish.
The French were the first Europeans to write about the danger. Cartographers following the explorer LaSalle’s journey in the late 1600s denoted “Grand Gouffre” as the site of a giant whirlpool.
In 1739, French explorer Bienville’s party passing Grand Gulf in route downriver got caught in “a sudden and violent eddy, which threatened to run our boats upon the snags or crush them against the logs and rafts which floated on every side.”
Englishman Francis Baily, who was traveling downriver in 1797, provided in his journal a vivid description of the terrifying waters at Grand Gulf.
“The river here is thrown up with great impetuosity (power) against the bluff point of a rock,” Baily wrote of Grand Gulf, “which opposes its broad side to the current, and makes it revolve upon its own course in numberless whirlpools, into one of which if a boat gets, she is carried round with astonishing rapidity, like a whirligig (top), and becomes totally unmanageable; so that if the direction of the vortex happens to be towards the rock, she must inevitably be dashed to pieces.
“The river, then makes a very sharp turning round a point of land (Coffee’s Point peninsula, Tensas Parish) directly opposite the rock and runs a course immediately contrary to the one it before pursued.
“The way to escape this place, and pass in safety through its terrors, is to keep the boat exactly in the middle between the current which runs towards the rock, and the eddy or countercurrent which runs near the point; for, in all these places … a counter-current runs along the opposite shore; into which if you happen to get, you are carried back, and have to go through the same trials and difficulties a second time.
“This difficulty, then, we endeavoured to surmount; and to do it required our constant presence at the oars, and a steady attention to the commands of the person who undertakes to conduct her, and who is upon the top of the boat, observing the numerous currents.”
Zadok Cramer wrote about the Grand Gulf passage in his 1811 book (“The Navigator”) that provided descriptions of the towns and tributaries along the Mississippi and most importantly how to safely navigate danger spots.
“The prominent danger,” he wrote, “is in permitting your boat to get so far into the bend that she might get a stroke from the rocks at the foot of the bluff point. This however is easily avoided by a good look out and timely rowing.”
Another good description of the features of Grand Gulf were described by Fortesque Cuming, who landed on a flatboat at Bayou Pierre between Grand Gulf and Rodney and rode a horse through much of Natchez country looking to buy land.
Cuming came upon Grand Gulf on a flatboat in 1808:
“A quarter mile below Big Black, a ridge of hills called the Grand Gulph hills, terminates abruptly at a bluff on the left bank. At the base of the bluff, are a heap of loose rocks, near which is a quarry of close granite, from which some industrious eastern emigrants have cut some excellent mill and grindstones.
“These hills form a barrier which turns the river suddenly from the eastern course it had held for a few miles above, to a S.W. direction, and it is at the same time narrowed by a project point on the right, called Trent’s point (later to be known as Coffee’s Point), to about a quarter of a mile wide.” (A man named Trent lived on the point when Cuming passed by. Trent had “a good house and farm, and a most delightful situation on the right hand point.”)
“The acute angle and the sudden compression of the waters of the river, form what is called the Grand Gulph, immediately below the narrows, making two great eddies, between which the true current runs in so narrow a limit for about half a mile, that some skill and dexterity are necessary to keep a boat in it, and to prevent her being sucked into one or the other eddy, in which case, particularly in that on the left, she will be carried round in a circle of a mile or two, and require the greatest exertions to extricate here.”
