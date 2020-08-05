The little guy will get left behind in 2020, but this new conference-only trend for Power 5 conferences isn’t a new trend that will last, we hope.
And honestly, that should be the biggest fear for Group 5 schools and FCS schools moving forward.
Just in case you’ve been living under a rock the last few days, here’s the breakdown for decisions that were made last week regarding college football:
— The SEC agreed to a 10-game conference schedule.
— The ACC implemented a 10-game conference schedule with one non-conference game. That non-conference opponent would either have to be an in-state foe or would have to play at the ACC team’s home stadium. Notre Dame will be included with the other 14 ACC teams and will become eligible to win the 2020 ACC Championship.
— Reports surfaced late last week the Conference-USA will keep all eight conference games and give its schools the option to play as many non-conference games as possible. (Could we actually see Louisiana Tech vs. ULM this year?)
Now that you’re up to speed, you can see how problematic this is for everyone in college football, especially the smaller schools that depend on big money games for their athletic budget. Take ULM for instance. The Warhawks were set to make $3.2M in games against Arkansas and Georgia. Where does that money come from now? What checks will be written in place, if any at all? How will ULM fill its schedule? Those are questions that will soon need answering.
Smaller schools are inevitably going to take a big hit in the financial department this season because of COVID-19. Not only are you losing these big paydays, but teams will also be spending money on tests, which can cost a pretty penny. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported back in mid-July Tulane tested athletes and staff members twice a week for an entire month, and it cost roughly $100,000.
In other words, “fasten your seatbelts.” Those schools are inevitably going to have a bumpy ride this year in terms of economics.
But I’m hopeful this will be a one-year trend. As the news broke about Power 5 conferences aiming to play schools within their own league — most likely to add flexibility to a fluid situation while insuring each team goes by the same testing protocol — some media members posed the question, “Will this be the new norm?”
The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel tweeted the following, “Theory: Once fans get a taste of a 10-game conference schedule with few or no buy games, they’re never going to want to go back.”
The argument for centers around fans and their reluctance to accept the norm after schools unveil conference-only schedules, where you get 10, or heck maybe 12 games in the future, of big-name opponents on a weekly basis.
Here’s the thing, though. That’s not likely to happen for a few reasons. For starters, I think we’re not giving fans enough credit. Most understand the value of playing smaller schools, just like they understand the practical advantage of when a team’s bye is scheduled. Heck, there’s a reason LSU and Alabama have a bye one week before their annual “Game of the Century” meeting.
And if you don’t think fans understand this, I encourage you to think back to Louisiana Tech’s schedule in 2018. The Bulldogs received a bye before the LSU game, which took place on Sept. 22. Louisiana Tech then played 10 consecutive games. Bulldog fans were outraged when the schedule released, and they should have been. Louisiana Tech lost three of its final four games that season, by the way. Don’t think the grind had anything to do with that?
Fans and athletic directors and coaches, alike, understand playing smaller teams gives you an opportunity to see younger players see action while simultaneously resting tired legs in the second half. And heck, that’s not always the case. Sometimes chaos occurs. Just ask LSU fans about Troy a few years back.
Playing smaller schools, especially in-state schools, is beneficial to not only FCS and Group 5 schools, but it also helps Power 5 schools. For big schools like LSU, the Tigers are selling out games against every home team on the schedule, even if the stadium doesn’t look like it. Plus, a majority of schools rely on those wins against smaller schools to earn bowl eligibility.
The pandemic will knock many schools to the ground for the foreseeable future. But this isn’t a deathblow to what’s been a mutually beneficial relationship between big schools and small schools across college football.
