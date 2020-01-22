A Jan. 24 auction will be held at the Jack Hammons Center in Winnsboro to benefit the Franklin Parish Patriot baseball team.
The auction will start at 6 p.m., and the public is cordially invited.
For more information about the auction or to donate please call (318) 680-7826
