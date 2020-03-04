After falling to Ouachita 18-0 in its season-opener February 25 in Monroe, Franklin Parish found its bats in a three-game series with Northwood in Shreveport despite remaining winless.
Franklin Parish fell to Northwood 13-5 Friday, before losing a slugfest 16-13 on Saturday and 10-8 in the second game Saturday.
“We’ve been on the field once, and the lack of field time showed,” said first-year Franklin Parish baseball coach Marty Dewees. “But I wasn’t displeased with the effort. I would rather this happen now than later in the season. We just need to play games and get better.”
“Throwing strikes and lack of defense is what has bitten us,” Dewees said. “It’s still a big learning curve. We’ve had some guys make some adjustments, shortening up their swing, and it’s helped.”
Franklin Parish had seven hits in the first game against Northwood.
Chandler Easterling singled three times in four at-bats.
Cabe Cloessner homered.
The Patriots collected 14 hits in the second game against Northwood.
Cloessner doubled and singled three times for the Patriots in five at-bats.
Easterling doubled and singled twice in four at-bats.
Baylor Cobb tripled, doubled and singled in three at-bats.
“We moved Baylor to the lead-off spot and he has made the adjustment,” Dewees said.
Northwood scored seven runs in the first inning in its 10-8 win. The Patriots scored two in the seventh, but came up two runs short.
Easterling had three hits for Franklin Parish.
Josh Kemp had two hits.
Franklin Parish will compete in the Grant Tournament this weekend.
