New Franklin Parish head football coach Sonny Nason could not hold in his excitement after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee unanimously voted to postpone all high school summer workouts until June 8.
Under the original summer rules, sports programs would have been able to begin workouts May 17, but after meeting via conference call Wednesday, the committee voted to postpone the start.
The LHSAA said the decision was made after hearing updates from the LHSAA Executive Committee Liaison for the Louisiana Department of Education, the Director for Louisiana High School Coaches Association and the Director for the Louisiana High School Officials Association.
“This is good news,” Nason said. “We are very excited to be able to get the kids back in and return to some normalcy.”
The 55-year-old Nason, who will begin his 28th year of coaching this fall, has spent the last seven years as head football coach at Crossett, Ar.
“We will meet with the superintendent, principal, athletic director and everybody involved to make sure we are following the proper guidelines. This is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Nason said he expects the majority of his players to come in physically ready to work.
“Coach (Brian) Hill has stayed in contact with the players through social media and provided workouts for them,” Nason said. “But we’ll be able to better access it when they come in.”
Nason said he hasn’t really thought a lot at this time about whether limited or no fans will be allowed for games this Fall.
“We’ll have to wait and see what the LHSAA allows down the road,” he said. “Right now we’re just excited about June 8.”
