Franklin Parish picked up its first win of the season at the Grant Tournament this past weekend, defeating the Cougars 16-2 on Saturday.
“It was good to get that first win,” said Franklin Parish coach Marty Dewees, whose team is now 1-7 after going 1-2 at Grant. “We’ve had six losses where we’ve had the lead in the fifth or sixth inning only to lose which has been pretty rough. Everyone was excited to get that first win.”
The Patriots collected 12 hits in the win, while holding Grant to four.
Michael Easterling and Baylor Cobb led the way for the Patriots with three hits each. Derrick Austin had two hits.
Easterling and Cabe Cloesnner saw time on the mound in the win.
Franklin Parish fell to Buckeye 8-6, collecting nine hits in the loss.
Cobb, Easterling and Dylan Hackney had two hits each for Franklin Parish.
The Patriots fell to Quitman 6-4 in their first game of the tournament.
Cobb doubled twice and singled.
Darion Young and Easterling had two hits each.
Franklin Parish lost a tough one to Delhi Charter on March 2 as the Gators used a walk-off walk to defeat the Patriots 8-7.
Franklin Parish trailed 4-0 before a grand slam by Chandler Easterling tied the game in the seventh and a walk to Cade Cloessner and base hit by Cade Richmond helped give the Patriots their first lead at 7-4.
But Delhi Charter answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
“Cade did a great job on the mound, going almost six innings before we had to pull him for pitch count,” Dewees said. “T.J. (Free) did a great job the rest of the inning. Errors are killing us. And we can’t lose our focus on intensity, we need it every inning. Hopefully we’re getting all the bad stuff out of the way early.”
Franklin Parish will play Carencro this weekend at Carencro in a three-game series.
“I’m seeing great improvement in freshmen Bryce Curtis and Darion Young,” Dewees said. “Our outfielders are closing on the ball better. Hopefully after this weekend we can close the gap on our wins and losses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.