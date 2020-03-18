By Joey Martin
Sun Sports
Franklin Parish baseball coach Marty Dewees may have seen his first year as Patriot cut short as the LHSAA put a stop to spring sports because of the Coronavirus.
Franklin Parish was scheduled to play three games at Carencro last week, but only managed to play one, falling to the Bears 12-2.
“We didn’t have a good endeavor, but just had some things going on,” Dewees said. “But I’m still proud of our five seniors. That could have been their last game. And they have really been a joy to work with. I can’t imagine what they are going through. Even when you know you are playing your last game, it doesn’t make it any better. But everything is still up in the air. We’re going along with everything the LHSAA is saying. The main thing I hate is the amount of school they will be missing.”
The Patriots have one win on the season.
“We knew the first month would be pretty rough,” Dewees said. “But we felt by the time we got to district and then for the playoffs things would really be picking up. This is something I could have never imagined.”
The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7-8 at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13 mandate by Gov. John Bel Edwards of schools being closed.
