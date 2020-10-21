Union super sophomore running back Trey Holley rushed for 181 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns to lead the Farmers past Franklin Parish 46-12 in Farmerville Friday.
“He’s certainly a good player,” said Franklin Parish coach Sonny Nason. “He also has an offensive line that averages 6-2 and 280 pounds. But he doesn’t need much of an opening.”
The Patriots fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss.
“We did see some improvement Friday night,” Nason said. “We just played a lot of the first quarter on our side of the field and could never get it flipped. We played much better in the third quarter.”
Franklin Parish wide receiver Demetric Whitlock had six catches for 105 yards,
Linebacker Corteveon Cameron collected 17 tackles in the loss.
Franklin Parish hosts Neville Thursday.
Neville, 1-2, fell to West Monroe 24-7.
“We’ve had 100 percent participation this week and we have to put that Union game behind us,” Nason said. “We cannot have the turnovers Friday night against a team like Neville. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
