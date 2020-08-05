Hurry up and wait has been the theme for Franklin Parish’s football team this summer.
Despite football teams use a football for practice, first-year Franklin Parish head coach Sonny Nason said team helmets were sent off to be re-painted and because of the coronavirus were delayed and the school will not receive the helmets until Friday.
“It’s taken longer, so this week we’re continuing to do the things we’ve been doing, including more team meetings to implement our offense and defense,” Nason said. “We actually need to spend more time on that anyway. We’re hoping the governor will push us into Phase 3 on Friday and next Monday we can go full speed ahead.”
Nason said despite the restrictions, the football team has made a lot of progress.
“I asked Coach Burnette (offensive coordinator Adrian Burnette) how far have we come since June 1,” Nason said. “He told me, ‘Honestly, we’re 1,000 times ahead of where we were then because the kids are understanding things a lot more, and we’re moving along at a faster pace. Not having helmets hurts us a little bit, but we are getting more teaching in.”
Franklin Parish is scheduled to scrimmage Tioga and play Ouachita Christian in the Bayou Jamboree at Louisiana-Monroe next month.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens,” Nason said. “I will be surprised if the Bayou Jamboree is played because of the setting and number of teams. I have been talking to Coach (Steven) Fitzhugh at Ouachita Christian about possible alternative plans.”
Nason said he is continuing along the same guidelines while trying to put in more of his offense and defense.
“Ninety percent of teams are just playing it by ear,” he said. “It seems like every day there is something new. We’re going to continue to stress safety with our kids. The toughest part is not being able to monitor them when they are away from here.”
