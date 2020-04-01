NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following entitled ordinance was introduced at a meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana, on March 12, 2020, and laid over for publication of notice:
“ORDINANCE
An ordinance providing for the incurring of debt and issuance of
Seventy Thousand Dollars ($70,000) of Limited Tax Bonds,
Series 2020, of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana; prescribing
the form, terms and conditions of said Bonds; designating the date,
denomination and place of payment thereof in principal and interest;
providing for the acceptance of offers for the purchase of said Bonds;
and providing for other matters in connection therewith.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at six-thirty o’clock (6:30) p.m., at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez Street, Wisner, Louisiana, at which time there will be a public hearing on the proposed adoption of the aforesaid ordinance.
/s/ Marc McCarty
Mayor
/s/ Courtney Tannehill
Clerk
3-25, 4-1, 4-8 3tb
mmm
Franklin Parish Police Jury
Notice of Public Hearings
Notice is hereby given that public hearings will be held by the Franklin Parish Police Jury on May 14, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Franklin Parish Police Jury Meeting Room located in the Franklin Parish Courthouse at 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA 71295, for the consideration of the following topic.
• Removal of roughly 3,306.3 ft. of Jones Landing Road from the parish road system
The jury will at said time and place hear all comments in support of such matters or any objections thereto. Comments submitted in writing must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the date of the above hearings and be addressed to the address listed above.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you will require special assistance, please provide advance notice to the Franklin Parish Police Jury Office (318-435-9429).
4-1, 4-8 2tb
mmm
PUBLIC NOTICE
Due to Governor Edwards Stay At Home Order, specifically the order that all gatherings of 10 people or more shall be postponed or cancelled, the public meeting of the Franklin Parish Police Jury scheduled for April 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at its regular meeting place, the Police Jury Meeting Room of the Courthouse, 6558 Main Street Winnsboro, LA, has been postponed until further notice.
ONCE THE ORDER OF NO GATHERINGS OF 10 OR MORE IS LIFTED BY THE GOVERNOR, PUBLIC MEETINGS WILL BE HELD IN THE FOLLOWING MANNER UNTIL SAFE TO RESUME AS NORMAL.
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
• Meetings will be held a week earlier (the Wednesday prior to the first Wednesday of the month).
• Agenda will be posted 24 hours prior to meeting.
• Committee members will be present in person or by conference call.
• Press will be allowed.
REGULAR MEETINGS
• Agenda will be composed and published in the Franklin Sun the first Wednesday of the month (no changes to the agenda will be allowed once published).
• The public will be asked to phone, fax, email or postal mail any comments regarding the agenda items listed by 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting (this allows the public 1 week to submit comments). Mailed submission must be received by 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting.
• During the regular meeting, the social distancing recommendation of 6 ft. will be in operation. The number of individuals allowed in the meeting room will be limited.
• Secretary will read all comments received by the public during the 1 week commenting period.
• There will be screening of those who come to attend (temp. reading over 100.4 will not be admitted in).
• Press will be allowed.
4/1 & 4/8 2tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.