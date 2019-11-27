STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
WE, the Jury Commission in and for the Parish of Franklin, State of Louisiana, met on this the 13th day of June, 2019, having been subpoenaed by ANN JOHNSON, CLERK OF COURT and MEMBER OF THE JURY COMMISSION, for the purpose of drawing from the General Venire One hundred fifty (150) names possession the qualifications prescribed by law and in accordance with the Orders of this Court, dated November 14, 2018 and May 7, 2019, to serve as Petit Jurors, for the week of court beginning December 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., said list placed in an envelope and placed in the Jury Box and labeled “PETIT JURY VENIRE NO. 3”; said names drawn as follows, to-wit:
Gilbert, James Daniel, 110 Gorman Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5947;
Armstrong, Kelly, 214 H.W. Armstrong Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7136;
Perkins, Chandra Rena, 1102 Hickory St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2406;
Hardie, April Pye, 514 J.L. Taylor Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9239;
Batey, Paula G., 729 Drane Lp., Extension, LA 71243-3417;
Williams, Jasper D., 2274 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7430;
Landry, Charlotte Evely, 528 Hwy. 875, Wisner, LA 71378-4828;
Walker, Robert L., 3204 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4038;
Bowen, Katherine Knight, 6249 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7175;
McMurray, Dana J., 5389 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Green, Geraldine E., 934 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5733;
McGee, Willie R., 1311 Ruth St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3625;
Hackney, Chelsea Daniell, 2308 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4982;
Mitchell, Kathy W., 842 Riley Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4688;
Mulkey, Phillip R., 340 Norwood Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5696;
Hackney, Lori A., 949 Longview Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5281;
Gray, Alexia Dejanae, 141 Bates Rd., Delhi, LA 71232-9175;
Cruse, Wanda H., 1507 West St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2738;
Parker, Perry C., 255 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5735;
Brass, Bianca Cynkeyah, 1501 Smith St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2443;
Stevens, Byron A., 155 Ann Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5744;
Toney, Helen Colleen, 165 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Yocum, Linda D., 761 Moore Rd., Extension, LA 71243;
Chunn, Austin Hunter, 163 Oliver Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5734;
Jones, Pamela C., 177 Edward Jones Lp., Baskin, LA 71219-9587;
Valdez, Leslie Evangeli, 179 Sycamore Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4700;
Braswell, Amy G., 675 Willie Herron Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4777;
Ignont, Danyell M., 1806 Peters St. #A, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3634;
Wall, Sherry Lynn, 8882 Hwy. 15, Gilbert, LA 71336-3450;
Denmon, Bobby J., 9850 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4961;
Wright, Larry D., 1803 Hatfield St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3629;
Wygal, Debra E., 291 Summers Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9469;
Busby, Linda V., 294 Hollywood Lake Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5319;
Carroll, Dustin Ryan, 3938 Hwy. 572, Gilbert, LA 71336;
Anding, James Robert, P.O. Box 662, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Thomas, Lakedra Shacole, P.O. Box 614, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Woods, Sandra P., P.O. Box 366, Mangham, LA 71259-3660;
McBride, Taneka Fontae, 2708 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4028;
Williams, Jamichael Anton, 3106 McDuff Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3918;
Williams, Laquana, 1711 Brass St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3026;
Nichols, Patsy C., 941 Moss Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4714;
Mullican, James R., 322 Russell Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7014;
Warfield, Carolyn N., 804 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2350;
Smith, David S., 3452 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4998;
Soderquist, Margaret C., 455 McCaleb Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5866;
Brass, Raymond D., 135 Ross St., Wisner, LA 71378-4539;
Waller, Wanda H., 2277 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6086;
Henry, LaTonya A., 239 Morgan St., Wisner, LA 71378-4572;
Tate, Samantha Kimber, 719 McElwee Lp., Delhi, LA 71232-7331;
Kramer, Michael E., 411 3rd St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3252;
Staten, Kashia S., 1216 Hickory St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2811;
Graham, Amy Ponder, 3486 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4998;
Glass, Jordan Adam, P.O. Box 282, Baskin, LA 71219-2820;
Robinson, Debra Kay, P.O. Box 914, Winnsboro, LA 71295-9140;
Lachney, James Christoph, 193 U.P. Lachney Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-5749;
Richardson, Amy Elizabeth, 160 Fowler Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7116;
Jackson, Gwendonean, 723 New Zion Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5731;
Anderson, Jennie Lynn, 443 Ogden Cemetery Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7743;
Huff, Rebecca Owen, P.O. Box 1026, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1026;
Currington, Gerald K., 3605 River Rd., Gilbert, LA 71336-4707;
Pleasant, De’Erica Shabre, 1003 Martin Luther K, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4049;
Doyle, Bertha L., 1115 Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5541;
Gordon, George Earl, 202 Milam St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3226;
Guillot, Beverly H., 6841 Hwy. 128, Gilbert, LA 71336;
Higginbotham, Kevin Bradley, 235 Ward III School, Winnsboro, LA 71295-77337;
Williams, Jeannie May, 1271 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5362;
Crockham, Destiny Renea, 6994 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2949;
Pleasant, Johnny Lee, 1508 Harlem St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3034;
Stewart, Elishia Tavana, 7276 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6691;
LaFonta, Kim Gerard, 141 Deer Run Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5918;
Bagwell, Ruby M., 2801 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4045;
McManus, Chris E., 110 Hendrix Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5631’
Bradley, Sheila A., 204 Earl Ezell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5253;
Griggs, Christopher Sha, 608 Hassell St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2321;
Johnston, Ruth E., 413 Loflin Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5714;
Rainwater, Rebecca Gallup, P.O. Box 306, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3060;
Poe, Niesha Sharnae, 1805 Power St. #Apt., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3544;
Lively, Linda R., 401 Macon St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2745;
Shorey, Michael Paul, 7060 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2951;
Reid, Audrey P., 1198 Ward III School, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7350;
Whitley, J.H., 1209 Gum St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2824;
Smith, Cindy Sikes, 133 Crape Myrtle Ln., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4734;
Cain, Michelle Denise, P.O. Box 373, Winnsboro, LA 71295-3730;
Wallace, Kathy Ann, 1311 Hunter St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3058;
Johnson, Clara O., 1902 Tensas St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2362;
Smith, Glenn, 1460 Mauld Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5669;
Hill, Elna P. Mrs., 2647 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4988;
Folds, James M., 1620 Union Church Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9472;
Wilson, Ernest, 1024 Hwy. 858, Delhi, LA 71232-7221;
Coleman, Gary, 203 Willow St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7023;
Ellington, John Tyler, 608 Highland St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3222;
Gallup, Diane B., P.O. Box 1256, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1256;
Buckner, Emma H., 276 Lincoln Std., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7184;
McMurray, Hubert G., 593 Hollywood Lake Lp., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5347;
Simmons, Catrina L., 594 Hwy. 577, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5368;
Fowler, Angela Nicole, P.O. Box 864, Gilbert, LA 71336-8640;
Hickingbottom, Anna Marie, 205 Edward Jones Lp., Baskin, LA 71219-9588;
Singer, Wilma B., 6603 Main St., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Henderson Jr., Joe, 1001 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2458;
Lynch, Burton A., 2802 Robinson Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4046;
Jones, Paul A., P.O. Box 711, Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Brocato, Lona Faye, P.O. Box 464, Gilbert, LA 71336-4640;
Jones, Norman F., P.O. Box 938, Wisner, LA 71378-9380;
Higgins, Jody, 1709 Harlem St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3507;
Gregory Jr., Donald Wilson, 1514 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6870;
Sikes, Rosie M., 702 Sikes St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2354;
Rials, Lori F., 615 Brownell Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-6310;
Perry, Yolanda F., 118 Avis St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7104;
Wyatt, Walter Brandon, P.O. Box 494, Gilbert, LA 71336-4940;
Willis, Kathy J., P.O. Box 465, Winnsboro, LA 71295-4650;
Thompson, Larry E., P.O. Box 515, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5150;
Young, Leslie Martin, P.O. Box 86, Wisner, LA 71378;
Jennings Jr., Charlie Ray, P.O. Box 387, Baskin, LA 71219-3870;
Martin, Allan D., P.O. Box 1041, Winnsboro, LA 71295-1041;
Davis, Donna R., P.O. Box 22, Wisner, LA 71378-2200;
Toston, Brenda L., P.O. Box 616, Winnsboro, LA 71295-6160;
Delaughter, Cynthia Cato, P.O. Box 531, Gilbert, LA 71336-5310;
Scott, Leola, P.O. Box 613, Wisner, LA 71378-6130;
Crow, Christine E., 1505 West St. #B, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2738;
Scott JR., Robert L., 617 Polk St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2345;
Lloyd, Ryan Thomas, P.O. Box 854, Gilbert, LA 71336-8540;
Martin, Kendall Frederi, 3100 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4036;
Scott, Brenda J., P.O. Box 251, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2510;
Reed, Brandon Paul, 10383 Hwy. 562, Fort Necessity, LA 71243-5121;
Trahan, Frances J., 418 Company Farm Rd., Baskin, LA 71219-9561;
Haring Jr., Walter C., 226 James Prince Rd., Wisner, LA 71378-4634;
Tarver, Shelia K., P.O. Box 205, Winnsboro, LA 71295-2050;
Sproles, Lesley Brooke, 1018 Martin Luther K., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4049;
Curry, Lori Leigh, 327 Leo Curry Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-5391;
Moroni, Randy C., 564 Moroni Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7368;
Morgan, Wanzie T., P.O. Box 607, Wisner, LA 71378-6070;
Washington, Claretha, 1052 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5840;
Easterling, Kaitlin Alexand, P.O. Box 550, Baskin, LA 71219-5500;
Oatis, Bobbie N., 5916 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7168;
Bates, Victoria Ann, P.O. Box 671, Wisner, LA 71378-6710;
Lain, Justin Matthew, 1801 Hatfield St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-3656;
Collie, Dustin David, 115 Allenville Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295;
Sturdivant, Sally M., P.O. Box 189, Crowville, LA 71230-1890;
Davis, Earl Ray, 13212 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro, LA 71295-7580;
Rawles, Coty Allen, 153 Ingram Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7445;
Mixon, Billie S., 3391 State Rt. 80, Fort Plain, NY 13339;
Payne, Charles, 198 Charles Payne Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-7760;
Taylor, William Claude, 4550 Hwy. 128, Gilbert, LA 71336-5157;
Gill, Jay L., 807 Hwy. 861, Winnsboro, LA 71295-5388;
Meadows, Sabrina Renee, 604 Stanley St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2356;
Miles, Deborah D., 3008 Earle Dr., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4034;
Parks Jr., Michael Shane, 208 D.C. Crain Rd., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4817;
Foy, Zola J., 1011 Newman St., Winnsboro, LA 71295-2533;
Ignont, Brianna T., 2007 Martin Luther K., Winnsboro, LA 71295-4054;
Liles, Mason Copeland, 11301 Hwy. 4, Fort Necessity, LA 71243.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, WE, the Jury Commission, hereunto affix our signatures officially, who signed this Proces Verbal and in the presence of any bystanders who cared to witness said proceedings, on this the 13th day of June, 2019.
J.H. Colvin Jr.
Dorothy Young
John M. Guice
Jury Commissioners
Ann Johnson
Jury Commissioner and Clerk of Court
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Georgia L. Holland A/K/A Georgia Lee Holland, please contact the office of Michael, E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)435-7525. 11-27, 12-4 2tb
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE BUDGETS OF THE FRANKLIN PARISH POLICE JURY
The Franklin Parish Police Jury will conduct a public hearing regarding the Amendment of the 2019 budget and to approve the 2020 budget on December 12th, 2019 at 5:00pm, in the Police Jury Meeting room located at 6558 Main Street, Winnsboro, LA. All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written or oral comments. The public is encouraged to attend. A detailed description of the budget will be available for inspection at the Treasurer’s Office on December 16, 2019.
Sam Boyd, Secretary/Treasurer
Franklin Parish Police Jury
11/20,11/27,12/4
STATE OF LOUISIANA
PARISH OF FRANKLIN
FIFTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE
SUCCESSION OF
SHIRLEY McMANUS JOHNSON
DOCKET NO. 46,659
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR AUTHORITY TO SELL IMMOVABLE PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the administratrix of this succession has petitioned the court for authority to sell immovable property of the estate at private sale for a price of not less than $4,450.00 to C. Joel Ezell and Wanda Thomas Ezell in accordance with the provisions of the Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure which property is described as follows:
Lots 8, 9, and 10 of Block 3 of the plat of Gilbert, Louisiana, lying east of a conventional line
Any heir or creditor who opposes the proposed sale must file his opposition within seven days from the day on which the last publication of this notice appears.
BY ORDER OF THE COURT,
Ann Johnson
Clerk of Court
11-27 & 12-18 2tb
BID NOTICE
The Franklin Parish School Board will be taking sealed bids for security systems with video surveillance and installation. A copy of specifications can be obtained at the Franklin Parish School Board Office. The deadline for submitting bids will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Bids will be opened on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, 7293 Prairie Road, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
All bids must be sealed and clearly marked, SECURITY SYSTEM WITH VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND INSTALLATION.
For additional information please contact Yvonne Blount at the Franklin Parish School Board Office, (318)435-9046.
The Franklin Parish School Board has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
11-27, 12-4, 11-11 3tb
