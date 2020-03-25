NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following entitled ordinance was introduced at a meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana, on March 12, 2020, and laid over for publication of notice:
“ORDINANCE
An ordinance providing for the incurring of debt and issuance of
Seventy Thousand Dollars ($70,000) of Limited Tax Bonds,
Series 2020, of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana; prescribing
the form, terms and conditions of said Bonds; designating the date,
denomination and place of payment thereof in principal and interest;
providing for the acceptance of offers for the purchase of said Bonds;
and providing for other matters in connection therewith.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at six-thirty o’clock (6:30) p.m., at the Town Hall, 9530 Natchez Street, Wisner, Louisiana, at which time there will be a public hearing on the proposed adoption of the aforesaid ordinance.
/s/ Marc McCarty
Mayor
/s/ Courtney Tannehill
Clerk
3-25, 4-1, 4-8 3tb
mmm
TOWN OF WISNER
Regular Council Meeting
Town of Wisner Mayor and Board of Aldermen met in regular session on Thursday, March, 12, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Wisner Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Marc McCarty, Alderman Elliot Britt, Nettie Brown, Jo Caldwell, Roger Hilliard, & Thomas Lemle. Also present, Clerk Courtney Tannehill and guest.
Call to Order: There being a quorum, Mayor McCarty called the meeting proceedings to order.
Prayer and Pledge: Invocation by Jo Caldwell. Elliot Britt led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Minutes: Motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt to approve minutes as presented. All in favor, motion carried.
Finances: Jo Caldwell made a motion to approve financial reports and expenditures. Thomas Lemle seconded. All in favor, motion carried.
Fire Report: Department is running smoothly. Elliot Britt will receive four sets of fire gear from Concordia Parish. Discussed a fire service fee.
Police Report: Report read by Chief Beach. Aldermen discussed subjecting towing fees to renters of Community Center that block parking at Fire Station and Post Office.
Public Works: Leaks on Hickory Cir. and Texas St. will be repaired when the weather permits. A new sewer pump will be ordered for Kansas St. Mayor McCarty gave an update about the grant for a new maintenance truck.
Citizen Participation: Ken McManus suggested contacting Leslie Durham with DRA.
Building Donation: Tab Singer is finalizing paperwork.
Park Equipment: Quote for playground equipment is roughly $50k. Seeking grants for funding.
Car Bids: Bids open and read by Jo Caldwell & Nettie Brown. Motion by Roger Hilliard, seconded by Jo Caldwell to accept the highest bid.
Resolution 1: The Municipal Water Pollution Prevention resolution read by Jo Caldwell passed on a motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Elliot Britt.
Resolution 2: Discussion held. State Bond Commission resolution read by Nettie Brown passed on a motion by Thomas Lemle, seconded by Jo Caldwell.
Ordinance 1: Motion by Jo Caldwell and seconded by Thomas Lemle, and unanimously approved that Ordinance 1 of 2020 – Issuance of Bonds be introduced. A public hearing to be held on April 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm with regard to the proposed adoption thereof.
Executive Session: Jo Caldwell made a motion to move into executive session. Roger Hilliard seconded. Nettie Brown motioned to end executive session and re-open regular council meeting. Thomas Lemle seconded. Effective April 1, 2020 Town Hall hours will be Mon. – Thurs. 7:30 am – 5:00 pm and Fri. 7:30 am – 11:30 am.
Adjournment: Thomas Lemle made a motion to adjourn. Roger Hilliard seconded the motion.
3-25 1tb
mmm
Library Board Minutes Called Meeting
March 13, 2020
The Franklin Parish Library Board met in a called meeting on Friday, March 13, 2020. Board President John Guice called the meeting to order with Bill Marionneaux, Emily Shields, and Leslie Young present. The board reviewed answers to all follow up questions provided by engineers and discussed all information gathered from the exploratory meetings. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to engage McManus Consulting Engineers, Inc. to submit recommendations regarding the roofs and structure of the library buildings and noted that he would be abstaining from the vote due to a possible conflict of interest. Emily Shields made the motion to proceed with the study of the roofs and structure of the library buildings to be made by McManus Consulting Engineers Inc. and second was made by Leslie Young and all were in favor. The board deferred action on a security system. There being no other business the meeting was adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted
Onie Parker, Library Director and Secretary to the Board of Control
3-25 1tb
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR SESSION
MARCH 12, 2020
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting met in regular session on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Ouida Sewell, Clerk, Melanie Keyes Assistant Clerk, Joann Evans, Alderman Susan Britt, Christine Ezell, Randy Lloyd.
Also present were Wesley Ezell, Chief of Police, Ken McManus and citizens.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Mike Stephens called the meeting to order.
PRAYER:
Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
Ouida Sewell led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to accept the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS/BUDGET TO ACTUAL:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the financial documents as presented. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Susan Britt to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
NO report.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Chief Ezell gave monthly report. He reported that the Police Department had new cameras for the officers and the Police Department had a good month.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens gave monthly report. He reported that the mowing had began, some culverts were being put in, and digging some ditches out. Mayor Stephens said he would like to thank Heather Carroll for the beautiful tulips and her efforts to keep the Village of Gilbert beautiful.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
Ken McManus, McManus Engineering came and gave a report on sewer grant. He said that he was going to submit an application for the Louisiana Water Shed initiative in hopes of receiving funding.
NEW BUSINESS:
1) REVIEW BIDS FOR THE LOUISIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION ENERGY EFFICIENCY GRANT:
Bids were opened and discussion was held. Motion made by Randy Lloyd, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the bid from Thomas Construction to replace the windows in the Gilbert Community Center with the grant funds once received. Motion carried.
2) DISCUSS PAINTING THE OUTSIDE OF THE CITY HALL BUILDING:
Discussion was held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to paint the outside of the City Hall building. Motion carried.
3) WOMAN’S CLUB WILL PROVIDE UP TO $400 FOR PINE STRAW FOR FLOWER BEDS ON THE HWY.
Mayor Stephens said he would like to thank the Woman’s Club for everything they do for the Village of Gilbert.
OLD BUSINESS:
1) PUBLIC HEARING TO DISCUSS ORDINANCE # 363:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to close regular meeting and go into Public Hearing to discuss Ordinance #363. Motion carried. Discussion was held. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to close Public Hearing and open regular meeting. Motion carried.
Roll call votes were taken to adopt Ordinance #363.
Susan Britt-Yea
Christine Ezell - Yea
Randy Lloyd - Yea
Motion carried.
2) DISCUSS UPDATING PERSONNEL POLICY:
Discussion was held. Changes to the Personnel Policy will be reviewed at the next Council Meeting.
3) WOMAN’S CLULB DONATIONS OF CONCRETE AND PICNIC TABLES:
Mayor Stephens said they would have to decide where to pour the concrete and put the picnic tables. He also said he appreciates the Woman’s Club donations and their hard work to keep the Village of Gilbert beautiful.
4) DISCUSS FOR CLEAN UP DAYS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to amend the agenda to add discussion about the Village of Gilbert clean up days. Motion carried.
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to get a trash container for six weeks for the “TRASH BASH DAYS.” Motion carried. The trash container will be located by City Hall from March 30, 2020 through May 11, 2020 to be used for clean up by town residents only.
ADJOURNMENT:
Motion made to adjourn by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Ouida Sewell, Clerk
3-25 1tb
mmm
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
ORDINANCE NO. 363
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING AND SUPPLEMENTING THE VILLAGE OF GILBERT CODE OF ORDINANCES, CHAPTER 15: ARTICLE III., SECTION 15-40, RATES FOR REMOVAL OF NOXIOUS GROWTHS FOM PRIVATE LOTS.
BE IT ORDAINED, by the Board of Alderman of the Village of Gilbert, Louisiana, convened in regular session on March 12, 2020, that they do hereby amend and supplement the Code of Ordinances, Chapter 15: Article III., Section 15-40, Rates of Removal of Noxious Growth from Private Lots. As follow:
A) The following rates shall be charged for the removal of noxious growth from private lots:
Lot Size:
Minimum Charge (regardless of size)…$200
50x150 ft…..$200
Acreage (charge per acre)…$300
B) The property owner shall have (15) days from date of notice in which to remove noxious growth from their lot. After this time lapse, the village will proceed to remove and charge for this service.
ANY ORDINANCE OR PARTS OF ORDINANCE IN CONFLICT WITH THIS ORDINANCE, TO THE EXTENT OF THAT CONFLICT, ARE HEREBY REPEALED.
Yeas: 3 Nays: None Absent: None
Mike Stephens, Mayor Ouida Sewell, Clerk
3-25 1tb
mmm
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
LIDDIEVILLE WATER SYSTEM FAILED TO TAKE CORRECTIVE ACTION FOLLOWING IDENTIFICATION OF A SIGNIFICANT DEFICIENCY.
On November 19, 2019 the Louisiana Department of Health and (LDH) performed a detailed inspection and engineering evaluation of our water system called a sanitary survey. During this sanitary survey, they identified one or more significant deficiencies in our system. AS our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation. According to EPA’s Ground WAter Rule, we were required to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies) or work with the State to develop a plan to correct the deficiency (or deficiencies). However, we failed to correct the deficiency or contact the State before the established deadline and have therefore violated a requirement of the Ground Water Rule.
What should I do?
There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours.
What does this mean?
This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.
This significant deficiency has the potential to result in lack of proper treatment and oversight of the water system. Inadequately treated or inadequately protected water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms can cause systems such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps, and associated headache. White we have no detected any evidence of contamination or other health threats related to our source water, we are still committed to correcting the deficiency to eliminate the throat of contamination.
What was done?
The deficiencies had to do mostly with cleaning and painting tank and wells, correcting the size of screens on wells, and lowering overflow pipe. Due to the holidays and excessive rain we could not complete the work outside in the time limit given. We contacted the La. Dept. of Hospitals for an extension , but sent our letter after the deadline therefore we violated a requirement of the Ground Water Rule.
For more information contact Karen 318-366-0942, P.O. Box 303, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
3-25 1tb
mmm
VILLAGE OF BASKIN
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING MINUTES
MARCH 10, 2020
The Mayor and Council of the Village of Baskin met in regular session on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 6 p.m. at the Village of Baskin Town Hall.
Present: Mayor Bobby Fife and Council Members Cary Collier, Johnny Belton and Heather Chapman.
Also present: Asst. Town Clerk and others.
There being a quorum present, the meeting was called to order.
The Pledge of Allegiance and the opening prayer was led by Mayor Fife.
Minutes: The minutes of the previous council meeting were presented by the Assistant Clerk. Johnny Belton moved to approve the minutes as presented. Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
Old Business: None
New Business:
A motion and second was made to pay all bills and obligations. Heather Chapman moved to pay all bills as presented; Cary Collier seconded the motion. Yeas 3, Nays 0, Absent 0.
During the month of February, the present Clerk, Mrs. Merlyn Ritchie resigned as Town Clerk; therefore, leaving a job vacancy for that position. Mayor Fife presented her letter of resignation to the town council. Mayor Fife requested that the council look at the qualifications of a prospective Town Clerk, Jennifer Cochran. A motion was made by Johnny Belton and seconded by Heather Chapman to hire Jennifer Cochran as Town Clerk, effective date, March 23, 2020. 3 yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent.
Police Department Report:
The chief reported that the department is running well. The monthly activity report was given.
Fire Department Report:
Reported that The Fire Fighters are continuing with training. There were no fires to report for the month. Fire Chief Burns discussed the sale of a pumper truck to District 2 Fire Department.
Further Business: None.
The mayor called for the meeting to be adjourned. Cary Collier made a motion; Heather Chapman seconded the motion. 3 yeas, 0 nays, 0 absent. The meeting was adjourned at 6:34 p.m.
Wanda Carroll, Asst. Town Clerk Robert Fife, Mayor
3-25 1tb
mmm
The following resolution was offered by Jo Caldwell and seconded by Thomas Lemle:
RESOLUTION
A resolution making application to the State Bond Commission for consent and approval of the issuance of not exceeding Seventy Thousand Dollars ($70,000) of Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020, of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana and providing for the employment of bond counsel and other matters in connection therewith.
WHEREAS, the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana (the “Issuer”), is authorized to levy a special tax of 6.91 mills (such tax being subject to adjustment from time to time due to reassessment) in each year pursuant to Section 27(A) of Article VI of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, as amended (the “Tax”); and
WHEREAS, Section 522 of Title 39 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950, as amended (the “Act”), authorizes the Issuer to borrow money in anticipation of revenues to be realized from the Tax; and
WHEREAS, the Issuer has no outstanding indebtedness of any kind payable from a pledge or dedication of the avails or proceeds of the Tax; and
WHEREAS, the Issuer wishes to incur debt and issue not exceeding Seventy Thousand Dollars ($70,000) of Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020, in the manner authorized and provided by the Act for the purposes hereinafter set forth; and
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana, acting as the governing authority thereof, that:
SECTION 1. Application is hereby made to the Louisiana State Bond Commission for consent and authority for the Town of Wisner, State of Louisiana, to issue, sell and deliver not exceeding Seventy Thousand Dollars ($70,000) of Limited Tax Bonds, Series 2020, all in the manner provided by the Act, for the purpose of paying costs of improvements and replacements to the waterworks system and sewerage system of the Issuer, including equipment and accessories therefor, and to pay costs of issuance of the Bonds. The Bonds will be sold at par, with a final maturity no later than April 1, 2028, and bear interest at a rate or rates not exceeding five per centum (5.00%) per annum. The Bonds shall be secured by and payable from a pledge and dedication of the Tax (the rate thereof being subject to adjustment from time to time due to reassessment) authorized to be levied in each year.
SECTION 2. A certified copy of this resolution shall be forwarded to said State Bond Commission, together with a letter requesting the prompt consideration and approval of this application.
SECTION 3. By virtue of applicants/issuer’s application for, acceptance and utilization of the benefits of the Louisiana State Bond Commission’s approval(s) resolved and set forth herein, it resolves that it understands and agrees that such approval(s) are expressly conditioned upon, and it further resolves that it understands, agrees and binds itself, its successors and assigns to, full and continuing compliance with the “State Bond Commission Policy on Approval of Proposed Use of Swaps, or other forms of Derivative Products Hedges, Etc.”, adopted by the Commission on July 20, 2006, as to the borrowing(s) and other matter(s) subject to the approval(s), including subsequent application and approval under said Policy of the implementation or use of any swap(s) or other product(s) or enhancement(s) covered thereby.
SECTION 4. This Governing Authority finds and determines that a real necessity exists for the employment of special counsel in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. Foley & Judell, L.L.P., Bond Counsel, is hereby requested to do and perform traditional comprehensive legal work as bond counsel with respect to the issuance and sale of the Bonds. Said Bond Counsel shall prepare and submit to the Governing Authority for adoption all of the proceedings incidental to the authorization, issuance, sale and delivery of such Bonds, shall counsel and advise the Governing Authority as to the issuance and sale thereof and shall furnish its opinion covering the legality of the issuance of the Bonds. The fee of said Bond Counsel shall not exceed the maximum fee allowed by the Attorney General’s fee guidelines for such comprehensive legal work in connection with the issuance of Bonds and based on the amount of said Bonds actually issued, sold, delivered and paid for, plus “out-of-pocket” expenses, said fees to be contingent upon the issuance, sale and delivery of said Bonds. A certified copy of this resolution shall be submitted to the Attorney General of the State of Louisiana for his written approval of said employment and of the fees herein designated, and the Clerk of the Issuer is hereby empowered and directed to provide for payment of the work herein specified upon completion thereof and under the conditions herein enumerated without further approval of this Governing Authority.
The Governing Authority hereby acknowledges that it has named Foley & Judell, L.L.P., as bond counsel for the Bonds, and in connection therewith, the Mayor of the Issuer is hereby authorized and directed to execute, and the Governing Authority hereby agrees to and accepts the terms of the engagement letter of Bond Counsel, a copy of which is on file with the Clerk of the Issuer.
This resolution having been submitted to a vote, the vote thereon was as follows:
Member Yea Nay Absent Abstain
Jo Caldwell x
Nettie B. Brown x
Roger Hilliard x
Thomas Lemle x
Elliot Britt x
And the resolution was declared adopted on this, the 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Courtney Tannehill /s/ Marc McCarty
Clerk Mayor
3-25 1tb
mmm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.