CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Board of the Crowville Fire District held January 24, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Josh Donnell, Dalton Wright, Paul Till, Gordon Raley, Shelton Kavalir.
Members absent: None.
Business discussed and or acted on:
1. Motion by Gordon Raley and second by Josh Donnell to accept the meeting as read. Motion passed.
2. Motion by Paul Till and second by Josh Donnell to accept the financial report as presented. Motion passed.
3. Motion by Paul Till second by Gordon Raley to budget $500 to complete handicap requirements for new building at Central. Motion passed.
4. Central Station new construction is complete with fire trucks in it. Only a few minor items left to complete.
5. Josh Donnell presented plans to add additional office and storage space at the Crowville Station. Motion to accept the plans presented by Gordon Raley and second by Dalton Wright. Motion passed.
Meeting adjourned.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Board of the Crowville Fire District held February 1, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Josh Donnell, Dalton Wright, Gordon Raley, Paul Till, Shelton Kavalir.
Motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting by Gordon Raley. Second by Dalton Wright. Motion passed.
Motion to accept the financial statement by Josh Donnell and second by Gordon Raley. Motion passed.
Motion by Josh Donnell to hire Craig Lockkbruner to build an office addition at the Crowville Fire station not to exceed $15,000. Second by Gordon Raley. Motion passed.
Motion by Paul Till to donate the old SCBA’s to District 1 Fire Department. Second by Gordon Raley. Motion passed.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Board of the Crowville Fire District held March 20, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Gordon Raley, Dalton Wright, Josh Donnell, Shelton Kavalir.
Guests: Rocky Williams.
Motion by Gordon Raley to accept the resignation of Paul Till as a board member of the Crowville Fire District Board. Second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
Motion by Dalton Wright to add Rocky Williams to the Crowville Fire District Board. Second Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
The Crowville Fire District members would like to thank Paul Till for his many years of service to the people of the district. His service as Fire Chief and board members has required many hours of volunteer work at all times of the day and night. Again thank you Paul for your outstanding service.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Board of the Crowville Fire District Board of Directors held April 6, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Rocky Williams, Gordon Raley, Dalton Wright, Josh Donnell, Shelton Kavalir.
Motion by Gordon Raley and second by Dalton Wright to accept minutes as presented. Motion passed.
Motion by Josh Donnell and second by Dalton Wright to accept the financial report as presented. Motion passed.
Business discussed:
Checking account name for the volunteer firemen change to Crowville Volunteer Account.
Office construction at Crowville Station nearing completion.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Crowville Fire District Board of Directors held May 4, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Dalton Wright, Josh Donnell, Gordon Raley, Shelton Kavalir.
Motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting by Gordon Raley, second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
Motion to accept the financial report as presented by Josh Donnell and second by Dalton Wright. Motion passed.
Motion to accept Mike Smart as assistant chief by Gordon Raley, second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
Items discussed:
Audit has been submitted for fiscal year 2018.
Discussion of filling the position of fire chief.
New office has been completed and was under allocated budget.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Crowville Fire District held June 1, 2019 at the Crowville Fire Station
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Gordon Raley, Dalton Wright, Rocky Williams, Josh Donnell, and Shelton Kavalir.
Items discussed and or voted on:
1. Minutes of previous meeting. Motion to accept by Josh Donnell and second by Rocky Williams. Motion passed.
2. Financial report presented. Motion to accept the financial report as presented by Dalton Wright and second by Rocky Williams. Motion passed.
3. Audit has been completed with no findings. Discussion of audit and items that will be necessary for the 2019 audit. Copies of the audit are available at the Crowville Fire Station for anyone interested in viewing.
4. Gordon Raley discussed the position of Fire Chief. Fire District is still looking for a fire chief.
5. Discussion of tax renewal that will be on the ballot in 2021. Board discussed leaving the tax mileage at the print level.
6. New fire truck. Discussion on purchasing a new fire truck to replace the tanker truck. The tanker will not count towards the next fire rating. The board agreed that a ten wheeler with a 3,000 gallon capacity was the best option. The truck purchase will be discussed at future meetings.
7. Meeting adjourned.
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Crowville Fire District Board held July 6, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Rocky Williams, Gordon Raley, Josh Donnell.
Minutes of previous meeting: Motion to accept by Josh Donnell and second by Rocky Williams. Motion passed.
Motion by Gordon Raley and second by Josh Donnell to allow Rural Wireless to place a service pole at the Crowville Station. Motion passed.
Items discussed:
Fire Chief position.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Crowville Fire District Board held October 5, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Dalton Wright, Gordon Raley, Josh Donnell and Shelton Kavalir.
Guest: Dillion Spicer
Minutes of previous meeting; Motion to accept minutes of the previous meeting by Dalton Wright, second by Josh Donnell. Motion passed.
Financial report presented: Motion to accept the financial report as presented by Gordon Raley, second by Dalton Wright. Motion passed.
Discussion:
The Fire District adding another 10 wheel fire truck to serve as a pumper and fire truck.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
CROWVILLE FIRE DISTRICT
The minutes of the Crowville Fire District held December 7, 2019.
Meeting called to order.
Board members present: Dalton Wright, Rocky Williams, Gordon Raley, and Shelton Kavalir.
Items discussed and or voted on:
1. Minutes of previous meeting. Motion to accept by Dalton Wright, second by Rocky Williams. Motion passed.
2. Financial report. Motion to accept the financial report as presented by Gordon Raley, second by Dalton Wright. Motion passed.
3. Volunteer fire fighter pay. Motion by Rocky Williams and second by Dalton Wright too increase fire fighter pay to $20.00 fire fighter 1 and $15.00 for all other certifications including training. Motion passed.
4. Revised budget. Motion by Rocky Williams to accept the revised budget for 2019, second by Gordon Raley. Motion passed.
5. Proposed budget. Motion by Gordon Raley and second by Dalton Wright to accept the 2020 proposed budget. Motion passed.
Meeting adjourned.
Shelton Kavalir
Secretary-Treasurer
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of CAMERON SAMOL CHUON please contact the office of Michael R. Ellington, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street,, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318) 435-7525.
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the heirs of Sarah Lou Sikes please contact the office of Michael E. Kramer, Attorney at Law, 6658 Kinloch Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295. (318)435-7527.
Library Board Minutes
January 27, 2020
The Franklin Parish Library Board of Control met in regular session on Monday, January 27, 2020. John Guice called the meeting to order with Emily Shields, Leslie Young, Dorothy Brown, and Bill Marionneaux present.
Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the minutes of the last meeting as published. Leslie Young made the motion to accept the previously published minutes, second was made by Bill Marionneaux and all were in favor.
Library Director, Onie Parker gave the statistical report noting that circulation was up for the quarter, cloud library usage continues to increase, children’s programs have been very successful, and patrons continue to use computers and WiFi at a sustained rate. Parker also reported that Stephanie Foy has been reading to students at the schools and talking to them about the databases and other programs available to them through the library. Parker reported that the financial picture is good. Board officers were discussed.
Mr. Guice asked for a motion that the current president and treasurer retain their positions and that Leslie Young become Vice-President. Bill Marionneaux made a motion to accept the slate of officers as presented second was made by Dorothy Brown and all were in favor.
A Business Continuity Plan that includes policies and procedures for dealing with disaster situations was presented to the board. Mr. Guice asked for a motion to accept the plan as presented. Leslie Young made the motion to accept the plan, second was made by Bill Marionneaux and all were in favor. The board was presented with several quotes for new shelving. After discussing the proposals, Mr. Guice asked for a motion for the Director to proceed with securing funding based on the shelving selected. Mrs. Brown made the motion regarding the shelving, second was made by Emily Shields and all were in favor. The board discussed selecting a security system for the library and then asked the director to secure additional information. Having the air ducts cleaned was presented to the board; however, they tabled the discussion for a later time. Travel between the Main Library and the Wisner branch was discussed. Parker shared information on how this would be handled. The board was given the information for completing Ethics and Sexual Harassment Training. Wisner repairs are almost complete with only two projects remaining. The Genealogy Room Project is nearing completion. As the result of a leak in the new area and others in the main library, the board asked the director to draft a letter of interest in seeking an engineer for recommendations. There being no further business the meeting was adjourned.
VILLAGE OF GILBERT
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
JANUARY 9, 2020
The Village of Gilbert Mayor and Board of Alderman meeting met in regular session on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gilbert City Hall.
Those present were as follows: Mayor Mike Stephens, Ouida Sewell Clerk, Melanie Keyes Assistant Clerk, JoAnn Evans, Alderman Susan Britt, Christine Ezell, Randy Lloyd.
Also present were Fire Chief Bill McLemore and citizens.
CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Mike Stephens called the meeting to order.
PRAYER:
Mayor Mike Stephens led in opening prayer.
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE:
Ouida Sewell led in the pledge of allegiance.
MINUTES:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to accept the minutes as presented. Motion carried.
FINANCIAL DOCUMENTS/BUDGET TO ACTUAL:
Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to accept the financial documents as presented. Motion carried.
PAY MONTHLY BILLS:
Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Susan Britt to pay the monthly bills. Motion carried.
FIRE DEPARTMENT:
Bill McLemore gave monthly report. Fire Chief McLemore said he would like to thank Jan Smith for the donation she made to the Fire Department.
POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mayor Stephens said Chief Ezell had requested to purchase Village of Gilbert patches and flag patches for the Police uniforms. Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to purchase Village of Gilbert patches and flag patches for the police uniforms. Motion carried.
PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT:
Mayor gave monthly report.
CITIZEN PARTICIPATION:
Jackie Ellis asked if there was a program that could provide smoke detectors for the elderly. Fire Chief Bill McLemore said he would check with the State Fire Marshall’s Office to see about getting smoke detectors for the elderly.
OLD BUSINESS:
Blighted Property - Certified letters have been mailed to property owners. Mayor Stephens said he had been talking with the President of the Woman’s Club. He said they were interested in purchasing some picnic tables to put by the gazebo. Mayor Stephens said he had been looking into getting a play ground with a fence by city hall.
NEW BUSINESS:
1) PURCHASE A LOAD OF COAL MIX - Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to purchase a load of coal mix. Motion carried.
2) DISCUSS UPDATING PERSONNEL POLICY: Discussion was held about updating Personnel Policy. Mayor asked the Council to review the Personnel Policy and make notes of anything they would like to change to be discussed at next council meeting.
3) CHIEF CONFERENCE: Mayor Stephens said Chief Ezell has requested to go to the LACP Mid-Year Conference in March. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell to send Chief Ezell to the LACP Mid-Year Conference in March. Motion carried.
4). AMEND MINUTES FOR SEPTEMBER AND NOVEMBER 2019: The minutes for September were amended due to the wording to adopt instead of discuss the Resolution to purchase truck on LGAP grant. Motion made by Christine Ezell, seconded by Randy Lloyd to amend the September minutes. Motion carried.
The minutes of November were amended due to the wording to adopt instead of discuss the Resolution to purchase water meters, valves, boxes with ids and tools for the water meters on CWEF grant. Motion made by Susan Britt, seconded by Christine Ezell. Motion carried.
ADJOURNMENT:
Christine Ezell made motion to adjourn. Susan Britt seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Mike Stephens, Mayor Ouida Sewell, Clerk
WHEREABOUTS NOTICE
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of QUANTAVIOUS ROGERS, please contact the office of E. Micah Hoggatt, Hoggatt Law, LLC, 6588 Main Street, Winnsboro, Louisiana 71295, (318)367-5252.
